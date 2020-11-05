South Korea is implementing a decentralized ID app.

The decentralized ID app dubbed DID uses NFC and QR codes.

Korean Security watchdog praises DID application.

South Korea is working towards a better and more secure future as the cyber watchdogs using a decentralized identity (ID) method integrated into an app to provide safe blockchain transactions. While the country is also planning to launch a central bank digital currency soon.

The system uses a new type of encrypted identification tool that uses public keys to maintain and create a secure channel for the mode of communication. This identification system would be the best technological advancement in building trust in digital transactions.

One of the popular agency Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) is playing a vital role in campaigning on the National levels in introducing the safest mode of communication through a decentralized ID app (DID).

KISA head praises decentralized ID app

KISA is leading the group of state organizations, companies dealing in telecommunications, and the most important of all banks in the purpose to implement this method in their organizations for the safest digital transactions. KISA is introducing the mobile ID card system using near-frequency-communication known as NFC and QR Codes of the mobiles will be testing at their head office in November.

On the 4th of November the head of KISA Kim Seok-hwan shared on the forum that the core value of the new world brought by COVID-19 is ‘digital trust,’ and the best technology to guarantee it is DID.

He furthers that DID is a killer app in the age of blockchain. Currently, control over data is held by centralized platform companies, but DID is a tool to go to a society where individuals control data and provide data according to individual needs.

The head also boosted the vital participation of South Korea in the matter of international standardization of digital gaps is commendable, but with the DID system, all the gaps will be filed related to the legal systems and in pilot projects of the digital world.

KISA is working towards the advancement by improving the overall functionality in the coming year to increase the usage of DID cell phone detection to all the libraries of the region and for local organizations.