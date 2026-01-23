South Korea’s chip giants surge on soaring AI memory demand

Top chipmakers in South Korea, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, are coming up fast as strong demand for AI raises prices and gives the semiconductor industry high expectations of stable long-term profits.

Nvidia needs more high-bandwidth memory chips for its accelerators, forcing its supplier, SK Hynix, to increase production levels. At the same time, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology are working hard to boost their production capacity to keep up with the growing demand.

SK Hynix gains as AI memory demand tightens supply

SK Hynix is one of the world’s largest producers of high-bandwidth memory, and the rising demand for AI chips, including from its biggest customer, Nvidia, is putting the company at the center of it all.

More organizations are building and deploying AI servers that use accelerators to process large amounts of data, raising the demand for advanced memory. SK Hynix sits at the center of global demand as producers struggle to address the short supply.

This rise in demand is taking up space throughout the memory sector, something competitors are beginning to notice. As demand for artificial intelligence grows, so does pressure on manufacturing output – Micron points out that this shift limits the availability of standard devices like phones and laptops.

As a result, shortages are spreading beyond AI chips into everyday memory products, adding pressure on availability while tilting price control toward producers. Because output remains limited and buyer interest holds steady, firms that build memory can increase costs.

With these conditions in mind, SK Hynix turns toward expanding future capabilities through updated infrastructure and upgraded output.

Construction of a state-of-the-art chip assembly plant is already underway and is designed specifically for intricate AI-driven memory systems demanding refined fabrication methods.

SK Hynix is also interested in a potential US share listing to help lift its valuation and broaden its investor base.

Samsung makes more profit as memory prices go up

Profits at Samsung are climbing quickly. Higher memory chip prices, along with stronger buyer interest, suggest the industry slump may be ending. At the same time, early data indicate operating profit for the quarter rose 3X compared to last year. This outcome highlights changing dynamics following an extended period of low prices and restrained client purchases.

The high profit is due to strong demand in Samsung’s operating areas, particularly in memory, which has a significant impact on the results. With the growth of AI infrastructure, customers demand more memory, leading the company to raise prices to boost profits.

This rebound takes shape shortly before the firm unveils its fourth-quarter financial report on January 29. This date coincides with SK Hynix’s own announcement, offering market participants a side-by-side view of how both top-tier Korean chip producers ride the same demand currents.

HSBC reported that the growing demand for artificial intelligence systems will enable companies like Samsung to expand production and achieve stable returns for years to come.

These technologies consume significantly more memory than standard computing platforms. As a result, ongoing investments are taking hold at multiple levels within the production network.

This outlook has lifted confidence in both Samsung and SK Hynix, helping push chip-related stocks higher across Asian markets as investors look ahead to a longer period of earnings growth.

Another notable semiconductor is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which is planning to spend as much as $56 billion on capital in the current fiscal year.

However, the strength comes from trends, as demand for high-end processors remains high due to changing computing requirements.

