Kneron Secures $49 Million in Funding to Challenge Nvidia, With Foxconn as a Backer

Kneron, a promising U.S.-based semiconductor startup, has announced a successful fundraising round that netted them an additional $49 million in investments. With the backing of investors like Foxconn and Alltek, the company aims to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) chip technology, positioning itself as a potential rival to industry giant Nvidia. This strategic move is a response to the surging interest in AI and the underlying chip technology that fuels it. Nvidia’s soaring stock value and the recent IPO of semiconductor designer Arm underscore the booming AI market.

The edge of AI

Kneron’s unique selling point lies in its focus on “edge AI.” Unlike Nvidia, which primarily manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers and cloud-based AI applications, Kneron designs semiconductors called neural processing units (NPUs) tailored for edge devices such as consumer electronics and automobiles. This approach allows AI to run directly on the device, bypassing the cloud. Advocates argue that this not only enhances security but also improves processing speed, making it ideal for applications like autonomous driving.

Kneron’s latest product, the KL730 chip, is designed specifically for automotive use and is touted as a potential game-changer for autonomous driving. By moving AI processing to the edge, Kneron aims to offer a cost-effective alternative to power-hungry GPUs. Albert Liu, CEO of Kneron, emphasized the cost-efficiency of NPUs, suggesting that they could entice users away from more expensive GPU solutions.

Targeting autonomous driving

Kneron’s immediate objective with the latest funding injection is to further its efforts in making autonomous driving a reality. Autonomous vehicles rely heavily on AI for real-time decision-making, and Kneron’s NPUs could provide a significant boost to the development of this technology. As AI plays a pivotal role in enhancing vehicle safety and functionality, the demand for AI chips tailored for the edge is expected to grow.

Competing in a crowded market

Kneron faces stiff competition from established giants like Qualcomm and MediaTek, who are also striving to deliver on-device AI capabilities through their semiconductor offerings. Additionally, numerous startups are actively developing AI-specific semiconductors, intensifying the competition in this rapidly evolving market.

Foxconn’s strategic backing

Notably, Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant known for assembling Apple’s iPhones, is among Kneron’s backers. Foxconn’s investment in Kneron signifies its ambitions to diversify beyond electronics assembly, expanding into electric cars and semiconductor production. As part of their collaboration, Foxconn and Kneron plan to expedite the deployment of advanced AI, particularly in the automotive sector. They aim to develop an ultra-lightweight AI chip capable of operating generative pre-trained models from the cloud, a technology that underpins applications like ChatGPT.

However, Foxconn’s entry into the semiconductor market has encountered challenges. Last year, the company entered a $19.5 billion joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta to establish a semiconductor and display production plant in India. Unfortunately, Foxconn later withdrew from the venture, highlighting the difficulties of penetrating the competitive microchip market.

Navigating geopolitical challenges

Kneron currently manufactures its chips through Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer. However, geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have cast a shadow over TSMC and the broader semiconductor industry. Concerns persist that a potential conflict over Taiwan could disrupt the global supply of TSMC’s semiconductors.

To mitigate this risk, Kneron has revealed plans to establish a more geographically diversified production footprint. Starting next year, the company intends to expand its manufacturing operations to the U.S. and Europe, aiming to reduce its exposure to geopolitical uncertainties.

In a dynamic landscape driven by the growing demand for AI capabilities, Kneron’s unique approach to edge AI and the support from investors like Foxconn position the company as a key player in the race to revolutionize AI chip technology. With its latest funding infusion, Kneron is well-positioned to contribute to the development of AI applications across various industries, particularly in the realm of autonomous driving.

As the AI chip industry continues to evolve, Kneron’s progress will be closely watched, as it seeks to challenge the dominance of established players and carve out a niche in the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.