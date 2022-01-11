TL;DR Breakdown

• EthereumMax received a complaint via a California court for suspicious Crypto Ads.

• Kim Kardashian is charged a second time for false advertising with EthereumMax.

Kim Kardashian has started 2022, controversially, not because of the attractive photographs on her Instagram but due to the lawsuit generated against her. She has been accused of false crypto advertising. Alongside Kim is Floyd Mayweather Jr, who stands out as a professional boxer and is now a key player in the cryptocurrency market. The central court in California cited both celebrities for making false advertisements about crypto that are presumed to be a scam.

Kim Kardashian had previously lent her face to boost the trading of crypto companies like EthereumMax.

Celebrities sued for fake crypto advertising

According to reports, Kim Kardashian’s lawsuit dictates that the EthereumMax company manager misled people with false advertising on social media. Some details suggest that the company created advertising packages in which the real value of the native token, EMAX, was disguised.

EthereumMax corresponds to the name of a crypto company with tokens with an ERC-20 network that offers secure transactions. The company owns a native token, EMAX, worth $0.00000001716 after losing over 2 percent, according to CoinMarketCap.

Floyd Mayweather Jr is also suited because he promoted EthereumMax to the company in a fight held in 2021. By then, the boxer confessed that he was paid about $30 million for the advertising campaign.

Kim advertised the crypto firm for June 2021. Reports indicate that Kim used her interaction on Instagram to tell her followers to use the EMAX token.

Kim Kardashian legal issues with EthereumMax

Model Kim Kardashian is facing legal problems with EthereumMax. The complaint shows it was improper publicity in which the participants were deceived in exchange for the company’s executive having high rewards. So far, neither Kim’s nor Mayweather’s representatives have spoken on the matter.

If the complaint against Kim Kardashian is true, this would not involve the model in a bigger problem since she only received the payment from EthereumMax. However, this could cause image problems for Kim, which would generate a wave of hatred if she attempts to take part in any type of new crypto advertising.

This is not the first time that Kim has been accused of offering false advertising with cryptocurrencies, recalling that in 2021 the FCA opened a case against her and her link with EthereumMax. Many cryptocurrency experts believe these lawsuits are part of the crypto regulations that the central authority in the United States and previously in the United Kingdom seek to comply with. So far, the crypto company has not been summoned to testify before the court in California.