KEY Difference Media has been pulling influence around the world in the digital marketing space. Recently, the company was nominated as one of the best Indian-based Public Relations (PR) companies.

Founded by Karnika Yashwant (a.k.a KEY), KEY Difference Media was nominated by Startup Pill as one of the leading Public Relations companies in the country. The companies were selected based on their societal impact, innovative ideas, route to market, management, and exceptional growth strategy.

KEY follows an innovative line of strategies to help businesses establish an authoritative presence in the digital space. No guesswork; all marketing strategies tailored for businesses are calibrated with data, creativity, and analytics. This strategy has effectively enabled the company to raise over $550 million for several businesses.

Everything to do with the company, the decision, the process, the people that we hire, the new rules that we bring, revenue-generating systems, the upgrades, all have to revolve around what the customer wants and what the customer is looking for. So if you get the customer-centricity right, things are so much easier – for yourself and your customers. Karnika Yashwant, CEO, KEY Difference Media.

Besides cryptocurrency and blockchain, KEY Difference Media also works with companies from diverse industries. These include Banking and Finance, Enterprise IT, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Medical Tech, Insurance, Edu Tech, Video & Media, Automobiles and Rides, etc.

It’s worth mentioning that digital marketing is one of the core pillars of established brands and companies. The importance of efficient marketing can never be overemphasized.

The Startup Pill is a friendly international space where startup founders, investors, and consultants can share resources, progress, and tips. It’s owned by London-based Fupping Media.

Why working with a good PR company matters

Good public relations will help introduce their services or products to the right customers and places for startups and companies. Public relations is necessary because an inappropriate marketing strategy can result in a loss of resources and time. Reports have shown that businesses around the world lose over a half-trillion to failed marketing campaigns annually.

Thus, collaborating with a good PR company is a step in the right direction. They will help your brand avoid unnecessary expenses incurred in marketing while also sharing your product or service or investment opportunity with the right people with a laser-focused strategy.

In addition to that, PR agencies leverage their connection with promotional sites, social media, to boost your brand/company’s presence online. An excellent public relations team helps build up your company’s reputation and eventually enables you to gain the trust of your audience and customers in a very competitive market.

Connected domino pieces

PR agencies can also help your company manage its reputation and also strengthen your connection with your customers. With good marketing analytics, you will be able to understand your niche and what customers want. It’s one thing to think and measure marketing and another to “feel marketing.”

PR cannot function without Content Marketing, which cannot speed up without ads, which cannot function without conversion optimization, which cannot function without something else. It’s like connected domino pieces.

When all the areas of marketing are not working together, pretty soon one team is going south while all the others are going north. All efforts go down the drain where disconnect or disharmony exists; one friction can lead to another.

“Only when marketing is done in full does it become effective,” quips Mr. KEY of KEY Difference Media.