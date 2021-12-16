TL; DR Breakdown

Bitcoin has been keeping up in its quest to displace most payments methods in the last few years. This is down to the fact that most people now choose to hold more digital assets. Some weeks ago, Mayor Suarez of Miami announced taking his retirement savings in Bitcoin. Taking up that initiative, MMA artist Kevin Lee has announced that he will accept his salary in Bitcoin.

Kevin Lee a fan of Bitcoin since 2017

According to Kevin Lee, the entirety of his salary will be paid in the leading digital asset. In his statement, Lee mentioned that he had been fascinated by the market since 2017, and he has been an avid investor in the space. In a detailed statement, Lee will be involved in four fights in the Eagle Fighting Championship.



With this, Lee has toppled others in the art to become the first athlete to accept the entirety of his payments in Bitcoin. He noted that the move to accept all his payments in Bitcoin gave him joy. He pointed out that the Bitcoin payment was one of the reasons why he considered signing up for the fight. He also said that Bitcoin would provide the much-needed financial security banks lack, which would be a major trigger to win all his matches.

Athletes are now taking payments in Bitcoin

Kevin Lee also said he had been an avid backer of the first digital asset since his fight against Tony Ferguson. He even noted that Bitcoin saved his life as the surge around the period provided him enough funds to pay his surgery fees. When he first bought a portion of the asset, Lee said that he forgot he had a stake there.



When the digital asset made a massive climb in the market, it provided him with enough money to live on. Lee says he believes that Bitcoin would blow up than the way it has blown presently. This is one of the reasons why he converts all his fiat currencies into the leading digital asset.

Although Kevin Lee has become the first athlete in his field to accept payments in Bitcoin, the reverse is the case for other sports. Squadon Barkley, a football player in the United States, announced that he would convert his salaries to Bitcoin through Strike. Other stars that have taken this route include Cade Cunningham, Aaron Rodgers, and Odell Beckham Jnr across Basketball and the US national football league.