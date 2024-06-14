Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge

New York, New York, June 14th, 2024, Chainwire

Kadena, the world’s only scalable Proof of Work blockchain, announces a partnership with Lurk Lab to build out a Zero-Knowledge tech stack on the Kadena blockchain that will pave the way for provably secure cross-chain messaging.

Kadena and Lurk Lab are developing a robust ZK roadmap that includes a ZK bridge between Ethereum and Kadena. In total, there are two milestones that are expected to be accomplished in the second half of 2024, and a third milestone that will be completed later.

Given Lurk’s comprehensive and unique approach, John Wiegley, Kadena’s Chief Technology Officer, is excited about the robust capabilities being developed for ZKs on Kadena by Lurk Lab.

“We’re excited to work with Lurk Lab to integrate their zero-knowledge technology into Kadena, particularly for the impact it will have in enabling zero-knowledge cross-chain messaging,” said Wiegley.

John Burnham, Co-Founder and CEO of Lurk Lab, also shared in the enthusiasm for the partnership and bringing ZK to Kadena.

“It’s now generally accepted in Web3 that zero-knowledge cryptography is critical to building a world of fast, reliable, and interoperable blockchains, but what’s not yet as widely understood are the tremendous performance and safety advantages unlocked by defining zero-knowledge proofs – and blockchain infrastructure in general – using functional programming techniques. Kadena has long been a leader in this space, and we’re thrilled to be working together to achieve this shared vision of the functional future,” said Burnham.

About Kadena

Kadena offers the industry’s only Proof of Work Layer 1 blockchain that is infinitely scalable, secure, and decentralized. Its infrastructure-grade performance and impenetrable network empower users to develop high-value systems using Kadena’s security-focused smart contract language, Pact. Founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino, who previously created J.P. Morgan’s first blockchain and led the SEC’s Crypto Steering Committee, Kadena aims to drive widespread blockchain adoption by providing a Web3 platform for solving real-world problems for businesses. Explore more about Kadena at https://www.kadena.io.

About Lurk Lab

Lurk Lab builds tools that make provable computing fast, safe and easy. By combining zero-knowledge cryptography, formal verification and distributed consensus technologies, Lurk enables software to be as reliable and as powerful as mathematics without sacrificing performance.

Kadena Press

Kadena

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.