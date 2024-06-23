Just Two Days Left To Go in Sealana Presale As Analyst Predicts 100x Gains

The Sealana ($SEAL) presale has been on a tear, and now its exchange launch is within reaching distance.

After raising over $5 million in funding, there are just two days left to buy Sealana at presale.

The presale will end June 25 at 6 PM UTC.

Following the presale, Sealana will be airdropped to investors and listed on exchanges.

Social media sentiment reveals there is huge expectations for its initial exchange offering (IEO) with some analysts predicting 100x gains.

Sealana is one of 2024’s hottest meme coins!

Sealana might be among the strongest meme coins in 2024 after raising over $5 million at presale.

For perspective, that’s over double what Book of Meme raised, and then BOME became the fastest-ever cryptocurrency to a $1 billion market cap.

It achieved the revered accolade within two days and also secured a Binance listing at the same time.

Sealana has also eclipsed the total raise of fellow Solana presale, Beercoin, which raised $4 million and then did a 10x following its exchange launch.

With momentum on its side, the stage is set for Sealana to soar on its exchange debut.

Although there’s no guarantee how far it can go, a prominent industry analyst thinks $SEAL can see tremendous growth with upto 100x returns on the cards.

This prominent analyst says Sealana will 100x

In a recent video breakdown, an analyst from the esteemed Cryptonews YouTube channel provides his perspective on why Sealana could 100x.

The analyst highlighted the decisive success of its presale, which indicates a high level of investor interest.

He also underscores that Sealana leaves much to the imagination, with its sole use case being a meme coin. This could be bullish, given the project’s massive excitement.

Other popular YouTube channels are also optimistic on Sealana.

Darryl Boo covered the project’s success and said it “broke the internet.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry said it “might be a gem” and warned investors that time to buy at presale is running out.

Sealana has also been covered by leading crypto media outlets, such as CryptoPotato, Cointelegraph, and The Tech Report.

Despite not yet launching on exchanges, Sealana has captured the mainstream eye. There’s every chance that this translates to huge price growth after the presale.

Here’s why Sealana’s presale exploded in popularity

Sealana has fared as a fan favorite across many metrics. Investment has flooded, analysts are in support, and the project has garnered thousands of social media followers.

But what makes Sealana different from other new meme coins?

It’s the project’s outlandish meme game.

Memes are the bread and butter of meme coins and Sealana excels at producing hilarious content.

It’s mascot is a chubby seal, which serves the crypto market’s appetite for animal-themed tokens.

However, Sealana draws inspiration from South Park’s infamous “World of Warcraft guy.”

The project’s website explains that Sealana lives in his mom’s basement, where he trades memes and eats junk food—like a true Solana degen.

And glancing at its X account, it is apparent that Sealana does not shy away from hot topics.

It plays into crypto’s recent liking for Donald Trump (following his recent cryptocurrency endorsement), posting MAGA-themed memes and taking comedic pokes at his adversary, Joe Biden.

One of its more eye-catching antics was an image of Sealana driving over “Sleep Joe” in a monster truck, surrounded by thousands of spectators.

Sleepy Joe's speech 'bout raisin' fuel 🛢️taxes and turning trucks electric ain't go down well at $SEAL Truck Fest! 😡🇺🇸



🦭 Time for #Sealana and his buddies to take matters into their own hands and make sure those god damned liberals stick their hairdryer cars where the sun… pic.twitter.com/0BDlaomsEZ — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 12, 2024

You can also find Sealana completing hilarious side quests on his social media accounts.

#Sealana had a great time on @joerogan's podcast! 🎙️ After tossin' back too many whiskey cokes 🥃 and puffin' on some green herbal joints 🌿, Sealana got Joe Rogan seeing the #Memecoin light! 🦭🤠🇺🇸



Send $SOL 💰 if y'all wanna see Sealana back on the show! 🚀 #MAGA #USA pic.twitter.com/XFqvWS9ZLu — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 16, 2024

Sealana’s juncture in the trending presale narrative, alongside first-in-class memeability, make it a force to be reckoned with in the crypto market.

Sealana is native to the Solana network, but it is also available on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain.

That means Sealana is widely available for everyone, laying the way for a huge interconnected community.

But with just two days until the presale ends, those looking to buy $SEAL at its ground floor price must act fast.

So, catch Sealana before the masses.

Follow Sealana on X or join its Telegram for the latest updates. Otherwise, visit its website to buy tokens.

Visit Sealana Presale