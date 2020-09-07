Just Eat, an online food delivery service has included Bitcoin (BTC) amongst other payment methods available for its customers based in France. As a result, users can choose to pay for foods delivered to their homes using the popular cryptocurrency. This probably comes as a part of the Just Eat redesign after the company was taken over by a new entity, Takeaway.com.

Bitcoin Payment Enabled For Residents in France

Following a recent customer service notice, Just Eat France precisely noted that it has expanded its payment method to support Bitcoin, including Google Pay and Apple Pay through its app. Meanwhile, the previous payment options which include PayPal, credit card, checks or restaurant vouchers, etc., will still be available for the company’s service.

Being one of the leading food delivery services, Just Eat France allows customers to request for deliveries of orders placed from more than 15,000 restaurants in France. Capital.fr’s Gregory Raymond opined that the Bitcoin payment rolled out by the company will equally help to push up the use of cryptocurrencies by the public, following its customer base.

“Just Eat is a major player in the delivery of meals in France; this initiative could help to democratize the use of cryptocurrencies among the general public.”

Just Eat Partnered BitPay

The Bitcoin payment support on Just Eat France was enabled amid their collaboration with BitPay, a leading cryptocurrency payment processor. The Bitcoin transactions will be tracked by the current price charged by Bitpay. Customers will be refunded in Euros, in cases where a Bitcoin payment gets cancelled.

“When you make your initial payment, Bitcoin is already converted into Euros. The rate applicable at the time of your payment will therefore be the rate applied for reimbursement,” the company noted.

Meanwhile, Just Eat also mentioned that no additional fees will be charged for Bitcoin payments.