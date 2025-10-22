Jupiter DEX launches prediction market powered by Kalshi data.

Jupiter, one of Solana’s leading trading and aggregation apps, will add a native prediction market. The new service will be powered by Kalshi data.

Jupiter, Solana’s leading aggregator and one of the most active DEXs, will add its native prediction markets. The platform will use data from Kalshi to open its first natively accessible prediction market.

Jupiter announced the recent beta launch, opening the DEX platform to trading sports events.

Max Verstappen, or Lando Norris? Oscar Piastri or George Russell? Jupiter’s first ever Prediction Market is now LIVE (in beta). Powered by @Kalshi liquidity, you can trade on the F1 Mexico Grand Prix Winner 👇 pic.twitter.com/HaY8LnsThO — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) October 22, 2025

Jupiter has taken up Kalshi’s sports events data, which puts the platform in the lead based on volumes and the size of the market. Kalshi has specialized in sports betting as a way to get ahead of Polymarket’s political predictions.

As with other markets, Jupiter will offer the trading of ‘yes’ and ‘no’ tokens, with fluctuating prices until the event resolution. The prediction market testing has started with a single prediction on the winner of the Mexico Grand Prix.

The addition of Kalshi to Jupiter’s app follows the MetaMask integration of the Polymarket prediction platform. Additionally, Polymarket is now accessible on Solana, not requiring the bridging of stablecoins.

Kalshi and Polymarket battle for retail users

The relatively liberal approach to prediction markets in the USA has led the two major platforms into a bidding war for the attention of retail. The platforms are still facing problems with resolution and oracle results, with some issues contested by the community.

I lost $2k last night because @Kalshi decided that Trump did not say “Mamdani” here This market was at 95% on yes before Kalshi arbitrarily decided to overturn it Previously they have ruled small mispronunciations as qualifying for the strike being said. Some examples Tesler =… https://t.co/uBwRQkpi77 — Tyrael (@0xTyrael) October 21, 2025

Kalshi has been deliberately promoted by KOLs, while Polymarket relies on its first-mover fame. Both platforms are trying to grow their activity with the recently introduced versions of micro-betting. As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, Polymarket brought a new type of 15-minute market based on crypto price predictions.

As of October 2025, Kalshi has been ahead of Polymarket for a month, based on its adoption on Robinhood. However, when sports betting is removed, Polymarket is still the leading platform for current events.

Recent data shows Kalshi has the absolute lead based on all its pairs, holding 70% of the prediction market based on trading volumes. The coming months and new forms of short-term markets may accelerate the competition between the two platforms. Kalshi has also caught up in terms of transaction counts, while also carrying 57% of the prediction market open interest.

Kalshi, Polymarket join the micro-betting trend

Kalshi and Polymarket have joined the recently growing market for micro-bets, with resolutions within minutes. Micro-betting is expected to raise up to $1B in revenues for 2025, rising to $3.5B in 2026 predictions.

Kalshi and Polymarket offer more transparent visibility for the voting, based on the displays of token trading. Jupiter’s prediction pairs will expand the transparent, real-time reporting. The technology is capable of disrupting short-term betting with immediate on-chain records for resolutions.

The platforms are still shying away from calling themselves betting startups, but the recent products are based on the betting model. The coming months will show how short-term predictions draw in retail users and boost trading volumes.

