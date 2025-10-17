Jim Cramer says bad bank loans will force Powell to cut interest rates faster

Wall Street just got hit with another headache, and Jim Cramer says this one’s serious enough to shake the Federal Reserve out of its tight grip on interest rates.

The CNBC host warned that a wave of bad bank loans is now pushing Jerome Powell into a corner, one where cutting rates fast might be the only way to stop the bleeding.

“Today got real ugly, but at least we finally have something that can make the Federal Reserve itchy to cut interest rates sooner rather than later: bank loans gone bad,” Jim said. “Nothing motivates the Fed to move faster than credit losses, because they’re a definitive sign that the economy is going south.”

US stock markets sink as bank losses pile up

Thursday’s market session was a bloodbath for the trading floor, led by a brutal selloff in bank stocks as earnings seasons kick off with beats across JPMorgan, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.7%, the S&P 500 plunged by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.5%, led by a brutal selloff in bank stocks, as shown by data from TradingView.

The sell pressure came after investors panicked over the health of regional banks’ lending businesses, which are suddenly looking way shakier than anyone expected.

The biggest shock came from two auto-related firms, Tricolor and First Brands, both of which filed for bankruptcy this week. Then came the dominoes.

Zions Bancorporation reported a $50 million loss tied to two commercial loans on Wednesday night, and by Thursday, Western Alliance was claiming a borrower had committed fraud.

So its been a week packed with red flags, and as Jim put it, “the banking system has provided us with enough questionable credits in one week’s time” to make Powell’s hand tremble over the rate-cut lever.

Lower interest rates usually spark the economy back to life, but Jim reminded everyone that they also help borrowers avoid default, something the Fed can’t ignore right now. He’s convinced these credit cracks are the exact kind of pain that forces policymakers to act fast, no matter how loud the inflation hawks scream.

The tone across Wall Street was fear and frustration. Investors are tired of watching the same credit risks reappear in new forms, especially in the private lending space. Those markets have been ballooning for years, and now that some of their loans are going sour, everyone’s realizing just how deep the rot might go.

Jim also pointed to Jamie Dimon’s earlier warning that the bankruptcies in the auto sector were “like cockroaches – when you see one, there are probably more.” Dimon’s prediction aged fast.

The sudden collapse of First Brands has already set off questions about how such a small auto-parts supplier managed to entangle billions of dollars across global banking and fund-management firms.

Jim didn’t sound panicked, though. “Now, it’s possible there’s foul play involved in that multi-million problem of First Brands,” he said.

Jim added that:- “Doesn’t matter, though: a bad loan is a bad loan is a bad loan, and that’s good for the stock market because these bad loans won’t hurt profits of anything other than the banks. The pain will be contained, I think.”

