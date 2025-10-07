Cosmo Jiang, general partner with Pantera Capital, encouraged investors who have not participated in the crypto market to take this step now, as there is still “huge room for growth” because many people own no digital assets.

He made the comments as Bitcoin topped $126,000 for the first time, a new record high. The crypto investor discussed investing in digital assets on CNBC’s “Fast Money” show on October 6, noting that most investors are hesitant and have not yet invested in the cryptocurrency world.

A recent Bank of America survey also supports this, with approximately 60% of investors having no exposure to digital assets.

This is quite significant, said Jiang. He then advised investors that assuming it is too late to invest in digital assets is inaccurate, as most people do not have any.

Jiang encourages investors to explore the crypto ecosystem

According to the National Cryptocurrency Association’s 2025 State of Crypto report released in May, just 21% of American adults, roughly one in five, own some form of cryptocurrency.

Globally, the United Arab Emirates leads in crypto adoption. Still, a September report from ApeX Protocol shows that just 25.3% of the UAE population holds any digital asset.

Tom Bruni, an editor-in-chief at Stocktwits, the biggest social network for investors and traders, commented on the situation. He noted that the rising price of Bitcoin might discourage some investors who feel they have lost their chance to invest.

Jiang said the cryptocurrency market still has considerable growth potential. He mentioned that for Pantera, the last few years have been about making Bitcoin more desirable among individuals. Now that they have a better grasp of it, it is time to introduce other types of digital assets, such as altcoins, to take center stage.

Jiang further explained that the next step to be embraced is what the congressional legislation enables, allowing other digital assets, such as Solana and Ethereum, to establish their role.

“These are significant tech platforms that are growing rapidly. We believe Solana is on track to solidify its position as a leading mega-cap tech firm in the future,” he added.

Jiang acknowledges the increased adoption of Bitcoin among individuals

Several crypto-related regulations have been introduced to enhance the crypto ecosystem. For instance, US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July. This regulation was established to govern stablecoins; however, it still requires final regulatory approval before it can become law.

The CLARITY Act, which addresses the US crypto market structure, is also in progress and is expected to be on Trump’s desk before the end of this year.

Jiang observed that some people are hesitant to enter the space, while others are waiting on the sidelines. However, he noted that BTC is still seeing significant activity because those who have made profits want to sell their shares, and new buyers are exploring the industry, driven by an increasing demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

According to the Pantera executive, this year marks a turning point as several challenges are being transformed into opportunities in the crypto market. This is especially because equity investors are beginning to embrace digital asset investments.

“We have noticed substantial inflows recently. In fact, the amount of money flowing into Bitcoin ETFs has now exceeded what has come into the Nasdaq since they started operating, which is surprising,” he said.

In the meantime, spot Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of $3.24 billion last week, nearing their record week from November 2024.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today