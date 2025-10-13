🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
Apple

Apple stock faces pressure after Jefferies lowers price target on weaker outlook

2 mins read
835032

Contents

1. Jefferies warns on iPhone 17 and tariff trouble
Share link:

In this post:

  • Jefferies analyst Edison Lee cut Apple’s price target to $203.07, keeping an underperform rating.
  • He warned of a potential 17% drop from Apple’s current share price due to weak outlook and valuation.
  • Lee cited tariff risks, higher production costs, and slowing iPhone 17 sales as major headwinds.

Apple stock is tumbling again after Jefferies fired another shot. Analyst Edison Lee lowered his target to $203.07, down from $205.16, and kept his underperform rating locked in.

That new price target suggests Apple stock could fall a full 17% from Monday’s open at around $246. Edison said there’s simply “more downside than upside” for Apple. Even though the stock is only down 2% for the year, Edison says its valuation still looks “unattractive” at this level.

Edison also pointed to tariffs as a serious risk that people are brushing off. In his words, tariffs could “come back to haunt AAPL.” He highlighted the uncertainty around the U.S.-India and U.S.-China trade deals and warned that Apple’s tariff-exempt status might not last.

“As Trump has just slapped an additional 100% (now 30%) tariff on Chinese imports, whether smartphone imports from China would stay exempt is unclear,” he said.

Jefferies warns on iPhone 17 and tariff trouble

Edison also threw cold water on Apple’s iPhone 17 supply plans. He said China likely won’t be able to cover all of Apple’s U.S. demand just using India-based production. That could open the door for more pressure from Washington, especially if the U.S.-China tensions keep getting worse.

See also  Did hackers use Binance collateral loophole to crash crypto market and force liquidations?

If things spiral, the company might be pushed to build more phones on U.S. soil, which would drive up costs even more. It’s not just about where the phones are made, either.

Edison warned that the iPhone 17’s margin might take a hit from rising production costs and an unfavorable product mix. He said the phone’s sales momentum has already slowed. Earlier this month, Edison had already downgraded Apple to underperform, saying the market had “overly lofty expectations” for its next phone cycle.

While investors are sweating over supply chains and pricing power, Apple’s legal department has its own crisis to manage. The company is now being sued by neuroscientists Susana Martinez-Conde and Stephen Macknik, who claim Apple used pirated books to train its brand-new Apple Intelligence system.

The lawsuit, filed October 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses Apple of pulling books from “shadow libraries” without asking for permission.

The researchers say Apple accessed thousands of copyrighted works, including books they wrote. They also claim Apple’s market cap jumped by over $200 billion after the AI launch, value they say was built on stolen content.

This isn’t Apple’s first copyright problem either. Back in September, a group of authors also sued the company over AI training data. Other tech giants like Meta and Anthropic have also been dragged into similar legal fights, but so far they’ve had better luck in court thanks to the “fair use” doctrine.

See also  TSMC supplier MKS rides the AI demand wave, abandoning $1B chemical unit

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan