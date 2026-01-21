Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches TeraWave, a 6 Tbps satellite broadband network to take on Starlink

Jeff Bezos just dropped another satellite bomb. Blue Origin is launching TeraWave, a broadband network built with 5,408 satellites to compete directly with Elon Musk’s Starlink and Bezos’ old empire, Amazon.

The new system is aimed at governments, data centers, and enterprise clients, not everyday folks. Blue Origin says it’ll offer up to 6 terabits per second of speed once live.

The rollout is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, using satellites parked in both low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit, which range from 100 to 21,000 miles above ground. That orbit range is already packed with satellites, but Bezos is pushing in hard.

Bezos targets Amazon Leo, and Musk’s Starlink

This launch throws Bezos into a market already dominated by Starlink, which has over 9,000 satellites flying above and around 9 million active users. TeraWave won’t go after home users. It’s designed for industrial-scale internet needs.

At the same time, Bezos is also aiming at Amazon, the company he founded in 1994. Its own satellite program recently switched names from Project Kuiper to Leo. That network has already deployed 180 satellites since April 2025, using launch partners like United Launch Alliance and SpaceX. Some future launches will come from Blue Origin itself.

Amazon’s Leo is planning a total of 3,236 satellites for business, consumer, and government use. In November, the company launched a limited trial called an “enterprise preview” for early users. Commercial access is still in the pipeline.

Jeff said back in 2024 that Blue Origin would end up bigger than anything he’s done. He launched the company in 2000. It’s now led by Dave Limp, who used to run Amazon’s device division. At The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Jeff said, “I think it’s going to be the best business that I’ve ever been involved in, but it’s going to take a while.”

Blue Origin has mostly been flying tourists and research projects into space. But in January 2025, it had a big launch moment when its New Glenn rocket finally lifted off. The rocket didn’t land back on the barge, but it made it to orbit. That was a first for the company.

TeraWave is now the centerpiece. The network isn’t here to play small. It’s bringing 5,408 satellites, offering 6 Tbps speeds, and starting deployment in late 2027. Blue Origin wants its name next to Starlink and Amazon Leo, not behind them.

