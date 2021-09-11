TL;DR Breakdown

Basketball player Jaylen Clark floats his cryptocoin, JAYROCK.

NCAA policy made the student athlete float his own coin.

Jaylen Clark, a student of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), is on course to becoming the first undergraduate basketball player to own his personal cryptocurrency.

The Basketball player announced plans to launch his cryptocurrency, ‘JROCK,’ via a post on his Instagram page.

Jaylen Clark stated that his crypto would be to educate others on how cryptos work basically, and he’d use JROCK to build connections with his fans.

“I already trade all the time,” he told ESPN. “I’m active on my Robinhood account.” Clark added, “I feel like it’s a great way to educate people on crypto and how it works.”

He said he’ll use his own crypto to build his connection to his fans through various events, such as ticket giveaways. Those who use $JROCK will also have access to unique content through his platforms.

Clark partners tokenization platform to develop’ JROCK’

The basketball player worked alongside tokenization platform Rally to create JROCK. Rally is a no-code platform that lets creators launch their own Social tokens.

JROCK currently trades at $0.54, a slight drop from its launch price at $1. Holders of the coin can expect access to special ticket giveaways, exclusive merchandise, or the chance to appear in one of the rising star’s YouTube videos, which go out to 23,000 subscribers.

Policy change that allows Jaylen Clark to float ‘JAYROCK’

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) just made a policy change this year that allows athletes to seal big-money deals and enables them to commercialize their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

Jaylen Clark can only launch ‘JROCK’ thanks to this policy as he becomes the first college athlete to have headed squarely for crypto.

However, critics have begun bashing the policy, stating that players would begin leaving education and their college team to bag lucrative franchise deals.