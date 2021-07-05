The world of cryptocurrencies is increasingly becoming challenging with every passing day. New mechanisms and techniques aimed at tackling the problems that create hurdles in the mass adoption of blockchain solutions continue to appear.

JAX coin (JAX) is on its way to dominating the crypto market due to its intrinsic approach to dealing with problems like lack of scalability, low throughput, and stability.

Cake is the native token of PancakeSwap, an automated market maker that enables users to exchange tokens and provide liquidity through farming and earning fees in exchange. This application has especially incentivized the liquidity pool mechanism. The best feature of Cake is that the token appreciates as the overall worth of a pool rises. Users who have deposited funds into such pools are rewarded with liquidity tokens.

The process of refining blockchain technology by introducing innovative ideas and approaches is in progress. JAX and Cake are two cryptocurrencies that hold the potential to become the future trend.

Reliability of JAX

JAX is one of the native tokens of Jax.Network, which is anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain. Jax.Network employs several technical solutions to achieve scalability, decentralization, and security of its stablecoin JAX.

Bitcoin users are not the only ones to benefit; it is also profitable to the miners who secure the network. Miners are not happy with significant slumps in BTC prices, as it affects their short-term revenue. JAX coin would provide a long-term solution to this problem.

JAX is arguably one of the best stablecoins to use since users won’t have to worry about reserve deficit because the coin isn’t pegged to any asset or fiat currency or other stablecoins like Tether (USDT).

JAX stability is sustained by demand; the issuance rate increases when there is more demand and reduces demand drops. In this way, the coin is protected against inflation and price fluctuations.

Again, crypto users and businesses stand to benefit from fast and cheap transactions when using JAX. There is no need to worry about network congestion since the network is scalable. Through merged mining, the shard chains of JAX are secured from any take-over attack, which is commonly known as a 51 percent attack.

How Cake wins in a highly competitive crypto market

Several factors make Cake one of the best-emerging cryptocurrencies in the industry. The PancakeSwap (Cake) has stepped in to rectify multiple issues that plague the market. First of all, it addresses the growing centralization within the market.

The main reason behind the emergence of Cake in the high-competitive crypto market is its profit-making potential — it innovates new income streams. Lenders can earn interest by farming their tokens. Profits are secured as users can use DEX and enjoy lower fees.

The network supports the issuance of non-fungible tokens and trading. Collectible tokens are one of the fast-growing sectors in the blockchain market.

JAX vs. Cake – what coin wins?

JAX coins are earned through sharding and merged mining – solutions to scalability which have never been attempted before in a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. The prospect of being mass adopted is undoubtedly a convincing aspect of JAX over Cake. If Jax.Network manages to bring much-needed scalability and stability to the Bitcoin ecosystem, and there is no doubt that it would catch the mainstream spot in the market. Jax.Network would probably become more prominent if it succeeded in offering a decentralized currency that is stable in value and also has the scaling capacity to relay large numbers of transactions.

Cake, on the other hand, has excellent profitability potential that attracts more funds and investments. It has strengthened its roots on the market. It is on its way to becoming one of the most prominent liquidity provider applications due to its benefits like private trading experience, security, responsive trading experience, and integration of deflationary protocols.

Conclusion

It is difficult to conclude in favor of any one of the two unique crypto projects that provide real solutions to different problems faced by public blockchains. In many ways, these two cryptos differ, and there is a high chance that they would become close competitors in the coming years.