Digital currency taxation is seen as a complex affair but the Japanese crypto tax rates have been challenged. A state lawmaker faulted the State on its policy on the existing rates.

The lawmaker claims that the rates on profits are on the higher side. This has seen high profile investors preferring not to pay the local taxes and moving across the borders where taxes are favorable. The challenge by the Japan Innovation Party lawmaker, Shun Otokita in the House of Councilors seeks to lower the tax rates.

High Japanese crypto tax rates worrying

As much as tax rates in the country vary, compared to other crypto supporting countries, the Japanese ones are high. Classified under “miscellaneous” crypto earnings attract exorbitant rates. Investors are paying as high as 55% tax from their annual crypto trade profits.

The rate is high given they are on their yearly earnings. According to the challenger, the high rates do not fall under the “miscellaneous” earnings clause. This is the reason crypto goers and investors are not happy with the government.

However, in response to Otokita concerns, the Japanese finance minister argued that some research, on the part of the government, is required to ascertain number of crypto investors are moving digital funds to other crypto save havens across the borders.

Streamlining Japanese crypto tax rates complex

It is a complex undertaking to collect data on the actual crypto flow in Japan. Blockchain, the underlying technology might complicate data collection since traders have the option to go private or public in their transactions.

However, the lawmaker advised the authorities to make use of data contained in the Japan Crypto-assets Business Association (JCBA) and other organization’s research data reports. These reports have details of crypto outflow from the country to other crypto-friendly locations.

Otokita goes on to state that the private sector has enough data that the Japanese government can use to control the run-away crypto taxation regime. This is one bottleneck that might slow crypto adoption in Japan. At 36 years, the lawmaker has been actively involved in local crypt tax reviews.