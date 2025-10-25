Japan’s Takaichi tells Trump the alliance “is our top priority” in first call since taking office

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held her first official phone call with Trump on Saturday, soon after taking office last week.

The call came while Trump was aboard Air Force One, traveling toward Malaysia before heading to Japan and South Korea. Takaichi said she appreciated the congratulations and described the talk as “good and candid.”

It was clear from her tone and her own words that she wanted no confusion about her stance on the Japan-U.S. alliance. Takaichi said she intends to place the alliance at the center of her foreign and security policy. She also said she wants to work directly with regional partners toward what she called a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Takaichi later expanded on the conversation.

She said, “I just finished a phone call with President Trump. First of all, he warmly congratulated me on my appointment as Prime Minister, and I was very grateful for his kind words. I conveyed to him that strengthening the Japan-U.S. Alliance is the top priority for my administration’s foreign and security policy. We confirmed our shared commitment to further elevating the Alliance to new heights.”

She also said she expressed respect for Trump’s handling of the recent situation in the Middle East. She added that Japan sees itself as indispensable to the United States in both China strategy and the Indo-Pacific framework.

Takaichi also thanked Trump for his previous support on the abduction issue and said she asked for continued cooperation on that matter. She ended the statement by saying she looked forward to welcoming him in Tokyo soon.

Takaichi signals direction of Japan’s policy

Takaichi’s political path has long been shaped by her late mentor, Shinzo Abe, who stepped down in 2020 and was assassinated in 2022. Abe’s approach, known as Abenomics, involved government spending and cash handouts, even with Japan’s national debt standing near three times the size of the economy.

Takaichi has shown no intention of distancing herself from his political direction. Her rise has already had market effects, as shares of military-related companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric, and Japan Steel Works saw heavy buying. Investors are betting that her government will put more weight on national defense and industrial capacity tied to security.

Her approach to defense lines up with Abe’s. She has made it clear that Japan will not sit lightly on regional security. And with Trump expected to arrive in Japan soon for direct talks, analysts are showing interest in how both leaders frame the next phase of the alliance.

Takaichi has described Trump as “cheerful and engaging” after speaking with him. She said he knew details about her political history and even recalled memories of Abe. She said she thanked him for the friendship he has shown to Akie Abe.

Alliance priorities and economic commitments

Takaichi has already touched on one sensitive topic: Japan’s pledge of $550 billion to the Trump administration under an earlier deal tied to U.S. tariff reductions on Japanese imports.

She previously suggested Japan might want to revisit the pledge, given public concern about sending Japanese taxpayer funds abroad, though she later said she would honor the agreement. She did not dwell on public dissatisfaction but pointed out that commitments already made will be kept.

The call also shows that both sides intend to keep close coordination. Takaichi said she aims to work side by side with the U.S. and partners in Asia to maintain the Indo-Pacific vision. She reiterated that the alliance stands as the core of her diplomacy.

Trump is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with her when he arrives in Japan later in his tour. That meeting will likely touch on military cooperation, regional posture, and economic agreements. With regional tensions running high, neither side appears interested in guesswork or distance.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.