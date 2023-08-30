Jamaica’s taxi drivers embrace crypto for faster rides

TL;DR Breakdown

Jamaica is actively working towards enabling CBDC services on the mobile phones of the general public.

Jamaica's transportation sector is poised for a digital revolution as local bus and taxi operators eagerly anticipate integrating the nation's own central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as Jam-Dex.

Description Jamaica’s transportation sector is poised for a digital revolution as local bus and taxi operators eagerly anticipate integrating the nation’s own central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as Jam-Dex. The introduction of Jam-Dex by the Central Bank of Jamaica in 2022 was marked by an airdrop event aimed at accelerating its widespread adoption. Recent developments … Read more

Jamaica’s transportation sector is poised for a digital revolution as local bus and taxi operators eagerly anticipate integrating the nation’s own central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as Jam-Dex. The introduction of Jam-Dex by the Central Bank of Jamaica in 2022 was marked by an airdrop event aimed at accelerating its widespread adoption. Recent developments reveal that Aldo Antonio, co-founder and acting executive chairman of the National Transporters Alliance Group (NTAG), is actively championing the integration of Jam-Dex within the transport community.

Although Jam-Dex holds the potential to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance security for the transportation sector, local reports suggest that the adoption rate among vendors and consumers has been sluggish, causing some hesitation among bus and taxi drivers. Nevertheless, Antonio remains resolutely optimistic about the prospects:

“I see Jam-Dex as something that would be significantly transformative for the public transportation sector and needs to be embraced.”

To ensure the viability of Jam-Dex, Antonio emphasizes the necessity of cultivating a larger customer base willing to embrace the CBDC. The lack of customer interest could discourage merchants, ultimately leading to the abandonment of the digital currency initiative.

Antonio identifies food and transportation as the two key sectors that could drive the everyday usage of Jam-Dex. He elaborates on this concept, stating:

“If we can get them (Jamaicans) moving and paying for transportation using Jam-Dex on a daily basis, it increases the rate at which we can get the digital currency into people’s hands.”

Jamaica to enable CBDC on mobile phones

In addition to enhancing convenience for customers, the widespread adoption of a central bank digital currency also alleviates concerns related to the security risks associated with carrying physical cash or handling exact change. As part of its strategy, Jamaica is actively working towards enabling CBDC services on the mobile phones of the general public. Antonio envisions that, with proper training and implementation, the transportation sector could potentially begin accepting Jam-Dex payments by January, if not earlier.

Approximately 25,000 to 30,000 transportation owners are present in Jamaica, and their participation could significantly expand the reach of Jam-Dex beyond the existing user base of 10,000 vendors and 200,000 individuals who use the CBDC through the Lynk digital wallet.

While Jamaica focuses on taxi drivers as key facilitators of CBDC adoption, Japanese automaker Nissan is making strides in its Web3 endeavors. Nissan’s Japan unit has ventured into the realm of the metaverse by experimenting with virtual auto sales. In the first quarter of 2023, Nissan also filed four new Web3-related trademarks in the United States. These filings hint at Nissan’s intention to develop virtual clothing, cars, headgear, trading cards, toys, tickets, and even a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for trading and minting NFTs.

#NISSAN has filed 4 trademark applications for

▶️ INFINITI

▶️ NISMO

▶️ NISSAN



The filings signal plans for

🚗Virtual Clothes + Cars

🚗Stores for Virtual Goods + NFTs

🚗NFT Marketplaces + Trading + Minting

🚗Metaverse Advertising Services#NFT #NFTCommunity #Metaverse #Web3 #Car pic.twitter.com/iG3ZVgyD5t — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) March 13, 2023