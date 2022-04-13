Cryptopolitan is happy to announce IX Swap, the “Uniswap” for security tokens (STO) and tokenized stocks (TSO), as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event. IX Swap shall be represented by the CEO and Co-founder, Julian Kwan.

The session will be live-streamed on Friday, 15th April, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Julian Kwan will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Co-founder, Mitch Rankin, about IX Swap ecosystem and mission, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About IX Swap

IX Swap is a blockchain-based platform that facilitates trading of Security Tokens (STOs) and Tokenized Stocks (TSOs). The platform aims to become the FIRST provider of liquidity pools and automated market making functions for STOs and TSO, which it says “is the last piece of infrastructure” needed to breathe life to the market.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.