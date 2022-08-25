Israel Crypto Conference Returns for September Developer Day and Main December Event

Tel Aviv, Israel, 25th August, 2022, Chainwire

Israel Crypto Conference (ICC), the largest event of its kind, is returning with twin conferences in 2022. Following the success of the December 2021 and May 2022 conferences, ICC will be back in Tel Aviv for a web3 developers conference in September followed by the main Israel Crypto Conference in December.

Tel Aviv is at the epicenter of Israel’s thriving blockchain and crypto sector, housing many of its leading companies from VCs to token projects. Israel Crypto Conference serves as a showcase for the country’s crypto talent and an opportunity for like-minded entrepreneurs to connect with investors who can help realize their ideas.

On September 22, ICC will host the first conference exclusively for web3 developers. The one-day event will bring together the architects of decentralized protocols, GameFi devs, blockchain engineers, and investors whose collective efforts are bringing the promise of a web3 world to fruition.

The Web 3.0 for Developers Conference by ICC will be hosted at Tel Aviv’s ZOA TLV. It will run from 13:00-21:00 on September 22 with a full day of panel and case studies as well as practical workshops. Web3 communities from both Israel and abroad will be in attendance, demonstrating the way in which they’re harnessing the technology to great effect.

Israel Crypto Conference has conceived the web3 event as a means of training developers in the skills required to master emerging technology. Core fundamentals such as smart contracts, AI/ML, distributed storage, oracles, and blockchain deployment will be covered.

The developer conference will be followed by the return of the main Israel Crypto Conference in December. The two-day event is scheduled for December 7-8 in Tel Aviv and will feature over 1,000 delegates, partners, and industry leaders. Tickets for the event are expected to sell out fast in line with the 2021 conference. Panels and keynotes scheduled for the 2022 event will cover such topics as DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, Algorand, regulation, and banking.

About Israel Crypto Conference

ICC brings together the brightest minds in the crypto industry to share ideas, explore opportunities, and advance learning. The two-day event, hosted in Tel Aviv each December, is the largest conference of its kind in Israel. It has now been complemented by a dedicated developer conference to support the builders of web3.

For more information, visit:

https://www.israelcrypto.io/[email protected]

Israel crypto conference

[email protected]

+972544543172