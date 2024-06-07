Is this the Next 100x Gem on Base As Brett Pumps Past $1B Marketcap

A sentimental shift is occurring across the crypto market as Bitcoin approaches its ATH.

There is no place this is more prevalent than the Base chain, with market-leading meme coin Brett exploding.

But while Brett spearheads the movement, the upcoming Base token Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is also gaining pace.

Base Dawgz is the first multichain meme coin to call Base its home, and a slew of utilities make it one of crypto’s hottest new prospects.

It is currently undergoing a presale, having raised over $400K in two days. This early success puts it on pace to hit $1 million within its opening week.

Investors can buy $DAWGZ for $0.00479, but with incremental price increases baked into the presale, those seeking the current discounted rate must act fast. The next uptick will occur in three days.

Base meme coins skyrocket while the other ecosystems dump

The meme coin market has seen a 0.8% selloff today, but that has not stopped Base tokens from soaring.

CoinGecko data reports that Base meme coins have seen a staggering 24% uptick today.

And some have seen even more stellar gains.

For instance, market leader Brett has enjoyed a 28% increase today, 95% this week, and 356% this month.

Meanwhile, projects like Basenji and Base God have notched triple-digit weekly gains.

Currently, Basenji is up 256% this week, while Base God is up 104%.

The Base meme coin ecosystem holds a $2.6 billion market cap, so there is copious liquidity for Base Dawgz’s continued success.

The recent parabolic growth of Base meme coins follows Coinbase announcing the launch of its Smart Wallet, which will streamline the on-ramping process to Base for its 110 million users.

With that, there is every chance Base’s prominence continues to rise, priming newcomers like Base Dawgz for outsized success.

Yet, it’s not only favorable market dynamics to cause a stir for Base Dawgz.

A myriad of utilities and innovations are helping to distinguish the project from its peers, making it a favorable choice for investors seeking exposure to meme coins.

Multichain functionality and staking strengthen Base Dawgz’s bid for memetic dominance

With a base-jumping Shiba Inu-inspired mascot, Base Dawgz has the “memeability factor” to rival any other Base meme coin.

And with seven of crypto’s top ten meme coins being dog-themed, the stars are aligned for Base Dawgz to thrive.

But beyond its superficial exterior, the team is exercising its technological prowess, implementing serious upgrades for long-term growth.

Multichain functionality is the term on everyone’s lips.

The team is harnessing cross-chain technology so that $DAWGZ is available on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche.

While widening the project’s accessibility, this multichain approach also offsets the risk of users migrating from Base to another blockchain, like Solana or Ethereum.

With that in mind, Base Dawgz might be the most versatile meme coin on the Base network.

And that’s not all. The team also introduced a staking layer that rewards holders for locking up their tokens.

Although the feature has yet to launch, it is expected to drive up token demand while reducing sell pressure.

Indeed, these factors have drawn notable interest from leading industry figures, with prominent YouTuber Crypto Gains recently illustrating his bullishness in a video.

Base Dawgz’s “refer and earn” could fuel exponential community growth

The Base Dawgz presale has hit the ground running, but a creative airdrop scheme may enable expedited success.

Refer and earn is a concept that rewards the community for sharing the project online.

You can generate a referral code by visiting the presale website and connecting your wallet.

Then, share the referral code on social media or with friends, and for each successful referral, you will earn 5% of the presale investment.

Rewards will be paid in $DAWGZ tokens once the presale ends.

This is a win-win scenario.

On the one hand, users can generate free rewards by referring others to a hot meme coin presale.

On the other hand, it helps grow the community, contributing to higher price potential after Base Dawgz’s exchange launch.

Amid the rapidly expanding Base ecosystem, Base Dawgz is a force to be reckoned with.

Its early presale success, analyst support, and novel innovations all indicate a bright future.

Amid the rapidly expanding Base ecosystem, Base Dawgz is a force to be reckoned with.

Its early presale success, analyst support, and novel innovations all indicate a bright future.

