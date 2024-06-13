Is This the ChatGPT of Crypto? WienerAI AI Trading Bot Project Raises $5.5M

By now, most people will have heard of ChatGPT.

But there’s also a new AI project causing a stir in the crypto world – WienerAI (WAI).

Having raised over $5.5 million in presale funding already, investors are buzzing about WienerAI and its long-term potential.

WienerAI – The Goofy New Meme Coin with Real AI-Powered Utility

Despite the goofy name, WienerAI brings some serious utility to the table.

Imagine having a crypto buddy who’s always on the lookout for buying opportunities – except this buddy is actually an advanced AI application.

That’s essentially the premise of WienerAI, a conversational AI assistant that sniffs out profitable trades for users.

Users just tell the WienerAI bot what they’re after in plain English, and the bot will scan the market with its predictive algorithms to find potential big gainers.

According to WienerAI’s whitepaper, once it spots an opportunity, the bot will explain why it picked that specific coin/token in a way even beginners can understand.

But it doesn’t stop there.

WienerAI’s bot can even connect to DEXs and seamlessly execute trades – all at the best prices.

And thanks to frontrunning protection, users don’t have to worry about bots sniping their trades and eating into their profits.

No wonder some members of WienerAI’s Telegram channel are referring to it as “the ChatGPT of crypto.”

Security & Staking Features Drive Early Presale Success for WienerAI

WienerAI also doesn’t mess around when it comes to security.

SolidProof has audited the project’s smart contracts, so WAI holders can rest assured that their assets are safeguarded from potential vulnerabilities.

This security plays a crucial role in WienerAI’s staking protocol.

By staking their tokens, WAI holders can receive estimated yields of 203% per year.

What’s exciting is that this includes daily payouts.

A 20% chunk of WienerAI’s total token supply has been set aside to fund these payouts.

And a further 30% is earmarked for presale buyers.

Over $5.5 million has already been raised in the presale since it kicked off on April 11.

That’s serious traction before WienerAI’s team has even released the trading bot.

Clearly, the “Sausage Army” sees huge price potential for WAI.

Whether it’s the staking rewards, smart contract audit, or comprehensive roadmap, investors are flocking to WienerAI.

In fact, over 12,600 people now follow the project’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

WienerAI’s Presale Offers Ground Floor Access at Discounted Rates

A lot of the buzz around WienerAI’s presale is because it lets investors get in early.

But the presale isn’t just a quick cash grab.

Instead, it’s been cleverly structured with progressive price tiers.

In the current stage, investors can scoop up WAI tokens for just $0.000717 each using ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit/debit cards.

Thanks to this discounted setup, WienerAI has soared to the #3 ranking on the respected presale rating platform CoinSniper.

Top crypto YouTubers like ClayBro and Jacob Bury have also given WienerAI a seal of approval.

Bury even stated that WAI is one of the best meme coins to buy now.

Of course, the real excitement is expected once the presale ends and WAI hits DEXs.

Since WAI is an ERC-20 token, it will likely be listed on Uniswap – the largest DEX for Ethereum-based tokens.

Previous meme coin success stories like Pepe (PEPE) have got their start by launching on Uniswap.

And WienerAI’s team will be hoping to replicate even a fraction of that success.

Ultimately, while meme coin mania may be cooling slightly, the buzz around AI-focused crypto projects remains.

For that reason, WienerAI is a hot topic with retail investors right now.

Visit WienerAI Presale