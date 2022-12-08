logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Is SBF behind Terra’s collapse?

Is SBF behind Terra's collapse

TL;DR Breakdown

  • US prosecutors have begun investigating whether Sam Bankman-Fried is connected with Terra’s collapse in May.
  • No prosecutor has accused the former FTX’s CEO of any wrongdoings, but investigations are ongoing.
  • Do Kwon, meanwhile, believes that SBF might have played a role in coordinating the attack on Terra’s UST stablecoin.

Following the ongoing investigations concerning the demise of FTX, previously one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, prosecutors are also weighing the possibility that the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), could be responsible for Terra’s collapse, which wiped out over $40 billion in market capitalization. 

People familiar with the matter revealed on Wednesday that the United States prosecutors in Manhattan are currently investigating whether FTX’s founder played a role in the collapse of Terra’s cryptocurrency asset – Luna and UST – in order to benefit his crypto businesses, including the trading company, Alameda Research. 

As NY Times reported, the ongoing investigation is part of the broader probe from authorities into the collapse of the FTX exchange in November. The crypto exchange and its founder have since been accused of commingling and mishandling customers’ assets, resulting in a shortfall in its balance sheet of about $10 billion. 

Although Sam Bankman-Fried faces civil lawsuits from FTX clients, the former CEO hasn’t been faulted for any wrongdoing yet by prosecutors, and Bankman-Fried has not been arrested. However, the ongoing Terra investigations could add to the legal storm ranging over SBF, especially if prosecutors find him guilty of Terra’s collapse.

Do Kwon believes SBF caused Terra’s collapse?

While commenting on the Terra investigations on SBF, the fugitive founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, gave more claims that seemingly blame FTX’s founder and Alameda Research for Terra’s collapse. 

In a Twitter thread, Kwon said that Genesis Trading, which is apparently struggling with liquidity now, had bought about $1 billion UST, Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, from Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). According to Kwon, Genesis acquired the tokens amid an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes Genesis may have provided the tokens to SBF and Alameda, who shortly sold the tokens on Curve pool thereby causing UST depeg.

“I think the time has come for Genesis Trading to reveal if they provided the $1B UST shortly before the crash to SBF or Alameda,” Do Kwon tweeted. “The [Genesis’ UST] purchase from LFG was represented as stemming from ‘interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem’ – not to provide ammo for a peg attack.”

Kwon also asserted that during UST depeg dates, SBF’s trading company Alameda borrowed 9 figures in Bitcoin from the now-bankrupt Voyager Digital, and even urged other large crypto companies to borrow higher figures. More like a claim, he asked whether the funds were used to short Bitcoin to handicap Luna Foundation Guard’s reserve, which significantly dominated in Bitcoin before the depeg.

Terraform Labs may have attacked itself

Do Kwon’s narrative tends to suggest that Terra’s collapse was a result of a coordinated attack by companies that possibly may include Alameda. However, on-chain information suggests that Terraform Labs, the development company behind Luna and UST stablecoin, started the selling pressure which eventually crashed the ecosystem.

An anonymous researcher who called Hodlnaut’s insolvency disclosed that Terraform Labs started UST depeg by dumping numerous amounts of UST, just days before the stablecoin depegged. Seeing the liquidity being drained, other large holders of UST also began offloading their holdings, which collectively resulted in the crash of UST

UST’s depeg also affected the sentiment on its sister token Luna, which dropped by more than 95% in May. The incident spurred a cascade of collapse, especially on lending platforms, whilst plunging the value of Bitcoin and the sentiment on the majority of the crypto market. 

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 8th
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 8th
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Analysts suggest dropping The Sandbox (SAND) and Quant (QNT) for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius ordered to return $50M to crypto investors
08 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 8th
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius ordered to return $50M to crypto investors
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Luxembourg expands PayPal operations to cryptocurrencies
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Grayscale Investments slammed with a lawsuit as GBTC plunges
07 December, 2022
2 mins read
Taylor Swift's $100M partnership with troubled FTX ended prematurely: Reports
07 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here