Is OpenAI Really Going to Challenge Google before its I/O Event?

According to a report published last week, OpenAI was to reveal a ChatGPT competitor to Google Search one day before Google releases its own AI breakthroughs for the year. The report came when there were just a few days left until Google’s highly anticipated I/O event for 2024. But things turned out differently later on.

OpenAI is not releasing a Google substitute

OpenAI may require a substitute for Google search to enable ChatGPT’s real-time internet data access, which is the missing link in the chain of its highly praised AI model. It might also be advantageous to all Google search users who are looking for a different approach to searching the internet.

Sam Altman of OpenAI quickly refuted the report. Saying that OpenAI is not revealing a competitor to Google Search on Monday. His statement that OpenAI will host an enigmatic ChatGPT event on May 13 was equally startling.

He wrote in a post on the X platform that there’s going to be something that “feels like magic,” and this is unmistakably an assault against Google’s artificial intelligence.

Naturally, there’s a chance that some of OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcements were compromised. And if they’re true, the corporation appears to be after Google.

Altman retweeted his company’s formal announcement of the event on May 13. Altman said,

“Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! It feels like magic to me.” Source: Sam Altman.

Altman’s post was in reaction to Reuter’s story published on Friday, May 13, which stated that the ChatGPT parent was preparing to reveal an alternative to Google search.

A new OpenAI assistant and Google Pixie

Those who have seen the new AI tool said that OpenAI will debut a multimodal AI assistant that can communicate with users via text and voice, according to BGR. Object and image recognition capabilities are said to be in the new AI product that Altman was flaunting. When handling visuals and audio, the multimodal assistant ought to be quicker and more precise than OpenAI’s present capabilities. Even more intriguing is the assertion that the ChatGPT product can demonstrate more coherent reasoning.

It is also an assumption that OpenAI may introduce a calling feature inside ChatGPT. The ChatGPT software may even be able to distinguish sarcasm in calls by listening to the intonation of the calls.

The information report suggests that the new model may also read road signs. It is also said that it will handle different types of prompts, for example, solving math problems.

Google is said to be announcing a new model called Pixie, according to rumors. Google already has an assistant that can make calls, and another one called Google Lens provides information about things nearby and can also translate text. Google can integrate AI to make these apps more powerful or blend them together to come up with a new one. A report is also about the possibility of Gemini powering the Pixie. Google can also incorporate options like Maps and Gmail to make the assistant more powerful.

OpenAI’s courage to try to steal the show a day before Google’s big event suggests that the company is ready to take on Google in every possible way and that what they are announcing in today is something that is really important for them.