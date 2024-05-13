Loading...

Is OpenAI Really Going to Challenge Google before its I/O Event?

2 mins read
OpenAI

Contents
1. OpenAI is not releasing a Google substitute
2. A new OpenAI assistant and Google Pixie
Share link:

TL;DR

  • OpenAI is going to make some important announcements from its office today.
  • The mysterious thing is the day that it has selected for the announcement when Google is preparing to debut its AI products.
  • Is OpenAI going to confront Google’s innovation and steal their show?

According to a report published last week, OpenAI was to reveal a ChatGPT competitor to Google Search one day before Google releases its own AI breakthroughs for the year. The report came when there were just a few days left until Google’s highly anticipated I/O event for 2024. But things turned out differently later on.

OpenAI is not releasing a Google substitute

OpenAI may require a substitute for Google search to enable ChatGPT’s real-time internet data access, which is the missing link in the chain of its highly praised AI model. It might also be advantageous to all Google search users who are looking for a different approach to searching the internet.

Sam Altman of OpenAI quickly refuted the report. Saying that OpenAI is not revealing a competitor to Google Search on Monday. His statement that OpenAI will host an enigmatic ChatGPT event on May 13 was equally startling.

He wrote in a post on the X platform that there’s going to be something that “feels like magic,” and this is unmistakably an assault against Google’s artificial intelligence.

Naturally, there’s a chance that some of OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcements were compromised. And if they’re true, the corporation appears to be after Google.

Altman retweeted his company’s formal announcement of the event on May 13. Altman said,

“Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! It feels like magic to me.”

Source: Sam Altman.

Altman’s post was in reaction to Reuter’s story published on Friday, May 13, which stated that the ChatGPT parent was preparing to reveal an alternative to Google search.

A new OpenAI assistant and Google Pixie

Those who have seen the new AI tool said that OpenAI will debut a multimodal AI assistant that can communicate with users via text and voice, according to BGR. Object and image recognition capabilities are said to be in the new AI product that Altman was flaunting. When handling visuals and audio, the multimodal assistant ought to be quicker and more precise than OpenAI’s present capabilities. Even more intriguing is the assertion that the ChatGPT product can demonstrate more coherent reasoning.

It is also an assumption that OpenAI may introduce a calling feature inside ChatGPT. The ChatGPT software may even be able to distinguish sarcasm in calls by listening to the intonation of the calls.

The information report suggests that the new model may also read road signs. It is also said that it will handle different types of prompts, for example, solving math problems.

Google is said to be announcing a new model called Pixie, according to rumors. Google already has an assistant that can make calls, and another one called Google Lens provides information about things nearby and can also translate text. Google can integrate AI to make these apps more powerful or blend them together to come up with a new one. A report is also about the possibility of Gemini powering the Pixie. Google can also incorporate options like Maps and Gmail to make the assistant more powerful.

OpenAI’s courage to try to steal the show a day before Google’s big event suggests that the company is ready to take on Google in every possible way and that what they are announcing in today is something that is really important for them.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Elon Musk
#Trending News
2 mins read

Elon Musk Reacts to the Rebellion of Stack Overflow Users as They Protest Against the OpenAI Deal

SoftBank Dumps Alibaba Shares, Bets Big on Arm Holdings in AI Shift
#AI
2 mins read

SoftBank Dumps Alibaba Shares to Pursue AI Investments

Automation
#AI
2 mins read

The Pitfalls of Mixing Up AI and Automation in Finance

Granite Code
#Trending News
2 mins read

IBM Open Sources Granite Code Models, Revolutionizing Software Development

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan