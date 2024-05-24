Iraq gets DLT carbon credit regulated exchange

Capturiant, the world’s first energy-derived carbon credit and environmental asset authenticator, registry, and regulated exchange utilizing DLT ( Distributed Ledger Technology) has established its first Middle Eastern franchise in Iraq. Capturiant has partnered with Sharp Mind Global Ventures Inc., a Canada-based company with a branch in Iraq.

As per the press release, this partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to open-access environments for the purchase, sale, trading, and retirement of high-quality carbon credits and other environmental assets.

Capturiant Operates on the Private Sector

Capturiant operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient, nontransparent, and outdated industry. It is enhancing the administration and risk management of carbon credits and other ESG instruments. Its partners include Entoro and the Hedera DLT network.

Sharp Mind Create Carbon Neutrality Strategies

Sharp Mind Global Ventures Inc. works with a range of clients in both the private and public sectors to establish carbon neutrality strategies, help them successfully cope with regulatory challenges, and discover impactful carbon credit projects across the globe.

Sharp Mind is also in partnership with various US and European firms to lead decarbonization efforts in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.

Maziar Rajabi, Chairman and Founder of Sharp Mind Global Ventures, stated that

“Capturiant stands apart from other registries and exchanges in its dedication to regulatory compliance and private-sector management.”

He also noted that Capturiant is unique in its emphasis on engineered solutions beyond traditional nature-based carbon credit projects.

James C. Row, Founder and CEO of Capturiant, said,

“We are excited to work with Sharp Mind Global Ventures’ knowledgeable and experienced team to expand investment opportunities in Iraqi carbon credit projects.”

The Carbon Credit Industry Advances in Iraq

The two companies aim to create a shift in the carbon credit industry in Iraq by providing Iraqi entities with unparalleled access to a diverse range of environmental assets through Capturiant’s advanced platform, fostering a more sustainable future in one of the Middle East’s most dynamic economies.

Iraq launches ‘Carbon Economics Company’ to combat rising carbon emissions https://t.co/jyzj558nxO — NAMEA Geopol (@NAMEAGroup) December 2, 2023

In November 2023 Iraq established the ‘Carbon Economics Company’ to reduce carbon emissions, addressing environmental issues like gas flaring in oil-rich areas. This initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, came in response to increasing concerns over Iraq’s environmental challenges, notably in areas such as Basra, where the flaring of gas from oil wells has been a persistent issue.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Lara Abdul Malak