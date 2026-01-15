Iranians are turning to stablecoins amidst the rial debasement

The Iranian rial has collapsed in value to its weakest level ever recorded, sparking protests and political turmoil across the country. Experts cite that this situation is unlikely to improve any time soon, as a clear path forward for the country’s economic revival is uncertain.

Iran is facing an economic crisis, driving levels of societal unrest that the country has not seen in decades. In late 2025, the Iranian rial crashed significantly in value, leading to widespread protests across the nation, and annual inflation surging above 40%.

As of January 2026, the exchange rate of the currency is sitting at roughly 1.5 million rials per U.S. dollar. This renders the rial effectively worthless in global markets, making it essentially impossible to purchase any goods from outside the country. The purchasing power of Iranians has been critically impacted as a result, with large portions of the population unable to afford basic necessities like food and healthcare.

These circumstances have created mass instability in the nation, escalating to the point where citizens are calling to overthrow the current regime. Over 2,000 protesters have been killed, and the government continues to initiate major internet blackouts in an attempt to quell the unrest.

The collapse of the Iranian economy in detail

The reason behind Iran’s economic upheaval and currency collapse is multi-layered. Experts on the matter have tied it to a combination of both external and structural pressures, along with policy decisions spanning decades.

Geopolitical tensions have been a key factor in Iran’s recent economic destabilization. The country has been incredibly isolated from the global economy for years, having been hammered by both international and notably U.S. Sanctions dating all the way back to 1979. This has made it very difficult for the country to meaningfully participate in global markets, seeing as the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency.

The International Institute for Sustainable Development reports that Iran has experienced persistent annual inflation rates of over 40% since 2018. This inflation is primarily driven by fiscal dominance, “where persistent government deficits are financed by monetary expansion” from the country’s central bank. This rampant inflation and currency debasement have pushed millions of Iranian citizens into poverty, with the World Bank estimating that as high as 40% of the country lives below the poverty line.

Iran has also been experiencing a major drought over the last five years, which has dramatically impacted food production, according to The Independent. With very few trading partners outside of countries like China and Russia, a drought of this extent has been detrimental to an economically isolated Iran. Yale Environment 360 reports that the country is currently on the verge of “water bankruptcy” caused by “years of ill-conceived dam projects and overpumping” that has destroyed crucial underground water reserves.

Iranian citizens turn to stablecoins amid currency collapse

The collapse in the Iranian rial due to years of hyperinflation, currency debasement, and international sanctions has erased household savings and critically impacted the purchasing power of Iranians. This has led many citizens to turn to stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar as a means of preserving what money they have left.

Due to this rise in stablecoin usage, the Iranian government imposed limits on transactions in September 2025, likely to avoid further flight away from the rial. This ruling caps annual purchases at $5,000 per person and restricts total holdings from exceeding $10,000, according to Iran International.

However, the Iranian government’s recent and nearly complete internet blackout across the country has made it almost impossible for citizens to access their stablecoin holdings. U.S. President Donald Trump has stated he plans to consult Elon Musk on using Starlink to restore internet in Iran. Even partially restored internet access via Starlink could provide a crucial lifeline for Iranians during this period of economic unrest.

