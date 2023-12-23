Internet Computer’s Rise in the Crypto Market

The Internet Computer (ICP) token, a native cryptocurrency of the decentralized web platform, has achieved a significant milestone by entering CoinMarketCap’s top 20 largest altcoins. This remarkable achievement reflects the growing interest in cryptocurrencies that support decentralized internet services.

ICP: Decentralizing the Web

Internet Computer (ICP) is a revolutionary project designed to create a decentralized web platform. Its primary goal is to establish a secure, trustless, and speedy network accessible to the public. ICP serves as the network operations currency and facilitates development fees for programmers, as well as governance tools at the protocol level to maintain network stability.

ICP employs a Proof-of-Useful Work network with subnet blockchains that enhance the capacity for smart contracts, equation solving, and data handling. Notably, it offers unique advantages such as secure data collection through HTTP outcalls, enabling various capabilities for the platform.

The governance of the network is carried out by a master subnet with a permissionless DAO called the Neuron Nervous System (NNS), embodying the principles of a trust-less internet environment.

Currently ranked 20th in terms of market value, ICP has been on a remarkable uptrend. It trades at $9.26, marking a staggering 55% increase in the last 7 days and an impressive 103% surge in the last month. This surge in optimism is attributed to ICP’s recent launch of its GDPR-compliant subnet, emphasizing privacy-aware digital methods.

QUBE: Bridging AI and crypto investment

In the ever-evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, InQubeta emerges as an innovative platform bridging the gap. It provides a unique opportunity for enthusiastic users to contribute to the future development of these technologies through QUBE tokens.

InQubeta functions as a crowdfunding platform, enabling investment in startups at the forefront of the second wave of technological innovation, namely AI.

Notably, QUBE tokens are deflationary, featuring a 2% tax on both buys and sells, with the collected funds sent to a burning wallet. This mechanism pushes the price of QUBE tokens higher over time. Additionally, a 5% sell tax reward pool is reserved exclusively for stakers, offering investors an avenue to earn rewards.

InQubeta has taken a creative approach by listing investment opportunities as NFTs available to QUBE token holders. This fractionalization system makes participation accessible to a broader range of investors, including those without significant capital to risk.

Staking QUBE tokens not only supports the sales tax mechanism but also allows investors to receive rewards, creating a win-win scenario where supporters both benefit and contribute to the growth of AI startups.

QUBE serves as a governance token, actively involving token holders in the decision-making process. This approach fosters a democratic and community-driven ecosystem, prioritizing transparency, security, and inclusivity in the realm of AI-tech investment.

ICP’s ascent and InQubeta’s phenomenal presale

ICP’s recent ascent into the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market value has generated substantial interest within the cryptocurrency market. With a current price of $9.26 and impressive gains in the past week and month, ICP’s GDPR-compliant subnet launch has undoubtedly contributed to its upward trajectory.

InQubeta’s presale has also been a remarkable success, surpassing $7.4 million. This milestone is a rare occurrence in the cryptocurrency market, signifying the strong appetite for projects that bridge the gap between AI and blockchain technology.