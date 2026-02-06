Intel, AMD warn Chinese customers of extended CPU delivery delays

Intel Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Friday allegedly warned their Chinese customers of potential supply shortages for several central processing units (CPUs). Intel also warned that CPU deliveries to Beijing may take up to 6 months.

Reuters reported, citing people with knowledge of the delays, that the supply constraints from those companies have led to a 10% surge in prices of server products in China. However, the person also acknowledged that CPU prices vary by customer.

Shortage of CPU causes delays in supplies to Chinese customers



AI has seen increased investment over the years, creating a frenzied rush not only for AI-specific chips but also for other products in the industry, including memory chips. The rise in demand for such products has led to their prices continuing to soar.

The person revealed that the latest notices to Chinese customers were made in recent weeks. Those notices are a sign that CPU shortages are worsening, which could pose bigger challenges for AI firms and other manufacturers.

The person disclosed that Intel’s fourth- and fifth-generation Xeon CPUs are currently in short supply. He also added that the tech company is rationing deliveries to China, which accounts for more than 20% of Intel’s overall revenue.

The report revealed that AMD has also informed clients of supply constraints. The person familiar with the matter added that delivery of some AMD products might take 8 to 10 weeks.

The report is the first to reveal the extent of tech firms’ supply constraints in China. Intel had also previously flagged CPU supply constraints during its January earnings call. The firm stated that the rapid adoption of AI had led to strong demand for traditional computers.

Intel said last month that it expects its lowest inventory in Q1. The firm also confirmed that it’s addressing the matter aggressively and expects supply to improve in Q2 through 2026.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said during the earnings call that the firm wouldn’t be able to meet full product demand. He acknowledged that the firm’s production efficiency, or yield, was below its targets.

“We are on a multiyear journey. It will take time to resolve.” –Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel.

AMD also revealed during its earnings call that it increased its supply capabilities to manage strong demand. The firm said it’s confident in its ability to meet global customer demand, supported by strong supplier agreements and its supply chain, including its collaboration with TSMC.

UBS reported last month that Intel’s market share has plummeted from over 90% in 2019 to about 60% in 2025. AMD’s market share surged by 5% in 2019 to more than 20% last year.

Intel reveals its new Xeon 600 processors

Intel shares have dropped 0.74% to $48.24 at the time of publication, having fluctuated between $46.78 and $50.86 today. The stock has plummeted nearly 1.6% over the past 5 days but has gained more than 20.5% over the past month.

Tan revealed on Tuesday that Intel plans to develop graphics processing units (GPUs). He also disclosed that the firm has brought on a chief GPU architect, Qualcomm executive Eric Demmers.

The tech firm also revealed its new Xeon 600 processors on Monday, aimed at client workstations. According to the report, the availability of the CPUs through partners was set for late March. Hector Guevarez, Director in Intel’s Client Computing Group, said the firm plans to deliver the platform professionals need.

AMD shares are down 3.84% to $192.50 today. The stock has also dropped nearly 18.44% in the past 5 days and more than 10.2% in the past month.