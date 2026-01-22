US insurer Lemonade touts 50% discount on Tesla FSD

Lemonade now offers drivers who use Tesla’s full self-driving feature a 50% discount on insurance. Tesla and Lemonade entered a deal to allow the insurer access to real-time vehicle data in order to price risk accurately.

Shai Wininger, the co-founder of Lemonade, explained that a car with 360-degree cameras that never gets tired cannot be compared to a human driver, and so by connecting directly to the Tesla onboard computer, Lemonade can gain access to nuanced data and create a “tech stack” for insurance, allowing for a level of accuracy that traditional companies cannot match.

Lemonade offers discounts on insurance based off Tesla’s data

Lemonade has launched an autonomous car insurance initiative in partnership with Tesla. The partnership allows Lemonade to access vehicle data that goes directly into its risk models and tells the difference between human and computer driving.

According to the press release by the insurer, the system can see which version of the full self-driving (FSD) software is installed in the car. It can also measure the accuracy of the car’s sensors.

Lemonade based its policy on data that it claims shows that cars are much safer when FSD is turned on. So, it will cut the insurance price for those miles traveled with the FSD feature enabled by about 50%. If Tesla releases a new software update that makes the car even safer, Lemonade plans to lower the rates even further.

Lemonade is already active in states like California, Texas, and Illinois with its standard car insurance. The new autonomous product will start in Arizona on January 26, 2026. Oregon will follow one month later.

Are there insurance policies on autonomous vehicles?

According to Tesla’s Q3 2025 Vehicle Safety Report, vehicles using FSD technology have significantly lower accident rates compared to those driven solely by humans.

The company recorded one accident for every 6.36 million miles driven with Autopilot or FSD engaged. For context, the national average in the United States is one crash every 702,000 miles. This data suggests that Tesla’s automated systems are roughly nine times safer than the average human driver.

However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently investigating 62 specific complaints involving 2.9 million vehicles that were allegedly using the FSD feature. These complaints include reports of cars running red lights or driving on the wrong side of the road.

On January 16, 2026, the NHTSA gave Tesla an extension until February 23 to answer a massive request for information.

Critics have also argued that the name “Full Self-Driving” is misleading because it still requires a human to pay attention at all times.

Despite this, Tesla has been promoting its technology and aiming for wider adoption of its FSD supervised software. In recent months, the company improved its AI-driven vision system, now relying entirely on cameras.

Lemonade is entering uncharted waters by offering discounts to drivers using the Tesla feature. Other insurance companies often charge high premiums for Teslas because they are expensive to repair. Tesla Insurance already uses a “Safety Score” to determine premiums in several states.

