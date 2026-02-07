Even $500,000 can’t win over social media influencers as Big Tech companies push AI promotions

Big Tech companies are throwing hundreds of thousands of dollars at social media influencers to hype up their AI tools, but not all of them are buying it.

Microsoft and Google have offered as much as $600,000 to individual creators for long-term campaigns.

Anthropic is dropping millions on Super Bowl ads. OpenAI is flying creators out to events and giving them early access to tools. Yet some influencers are still saying no, even when the price tag hits half a million dollars.

Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook are now flooded with sponsored content tied to AI tools. The influencers involved are getting serious cash just to talk about features on Microsoft Copilot, Claude Code, Google Gemini, or Meta’s latest updates.

Some post videos, others write tutorials. A few just make memes. The goal for Big Tech is simple: get regular people using AI.

Tech companies increase spending to dominate social media

Generative AI companies spent over $1 billion on digital ads in the U.S. in 2025, according to Sensor Tower. That’s a 126% jump from the year before. And now, influencer marketing is the next step in the race to grab attention.

Anthropic will air a 60-second pregame and 30-second in-game spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl. It’s all part of their push to beat OpenAI, which recently started inserting ads into ChatGPT.

AJ Eckstein, CEO of Creator Match, said influencer spending is skyrocketing. “What we’re seeing is a massive increase in creator spend from these AI brands,” he said. His agency works with brands like Anthropic, Notion and HeyGen. “Every month, we’re getting way more interest from AI brands,” he said.

Big names are dropping insane amounts. Microsoft and Google are both paying $400,000 to $600,000 per creator for several months of promotion. Some short-term posts are fetching up to $100,000 each. OpenAI and Meta are spending too, like inviting creators to private events, giving them free access to tools, and even covering travel and hotels.

OpenAI said in a statement, “We work with all kinds of creators — including artists, filmmakers, designers, and cultural partners — giving them early access to our tools and ultimately, giving them the freedom to show us what’s creatively possible with AI.”

Despite the money, some creators want no part in promoting AI. Jack Lepiarz, who posts as “Jack the Whipper” and has over 7 million followers, said he turns down every AI deal.

“I cannot in good conscience support something that’s going to make it harder for normal people to make a living,” he said. He even said no to a $20,000 offer, and wouldn’t take $100,000 or even $500,000 to promote an AI product.

Concerns vary. Some influencers are worried about ethical issues, others about how AI tools are replacing human jobs, especially in art and video. According to Pew Research, about half of U.S. adults are more concerned than excited about AI.

Stevie Sells, a creator who did take a Google AI sponsorship, got hit with backlash. One comment on his post promoting Google’s Veo tool simply said, “AI is lame, unsubscribed.” He didn’t reply.

New faces lead Big Tech’s influencer push

Anthropic has taken the lead in influencer marketing. In March, they brought in Lexie Barnhorn, a former Notion employee, to run their creator strategy. They’ve already signed deals with a range of influencers, including Megan Lieu, who posts about tech and AI. She said her background as a data scientist made her a good fit.

“These brands really want their customers to know we are associated with AI,” Lieu said. With around 400,000 followers, she started doing paid content in mid-2025. She’s worked with Anthropic to promote Claude Code, saying her campaigns usually pay between $5,000 and $30,000.

Lieu’s LinkedIn post for Claude said, “If you want to take your programming to the next level, Claude Code helps you do it with the power of agentic AI.”

Anthropic’s spending power is no joke. The company recently raised $10 billion and now has a $350 billion valuation. OpenAI, meanwhile, hit a $500 billion valuation by the end of 2025. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta all sit in the trillions.

With that kind of cash, they’re not worried about haggling. “Some of these bigger companies have so much money to spend,” said Eckstein, “that they don’t care to negotiate.”