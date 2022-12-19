logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Infamous Hacker Steals 14 BAYCs worth over 852 ETH ($1.07 million)￼

over 1m bored Ape NFTs stolen 2

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Infamous hacker steals 1M+ bored ape collection
  • The attack involved intricate social engineering tactics
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) lost more than  200 ETH worth of digital assets this year

Over the weekend, an infamous hacker known as Jason Brubeck succeeded in stealing approximately 850 ETH ($1+ million) worth of Bored Ape collection, leaving his victim completely devastated.

The news was first broken by @serpent, who had been able to trace and identify the suspect’s activity with impressive precision through phishing tactics. Such egregious fraudulence is a stark reminder of how important it is for all users to remain vigilant when trading digital assets online.

Unraveling the breach

Infamous hacker steals 1m+ bored Ape NFTs stolen

Through a carefully planned attack involving intricate social engineering tactics, 14 of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs were stolen from the victim by the Hacker.

According to @serpent, the hacker contacted the victim and asked to license IP rights for BAYC #2060. They claimed to be a casting director for Forte Pictures, an L. A based Emmy Award-winning company. While the studio exists, the alias the scammer used was fake.

The scammers pretended they were creating an NFT-related film called “The Return of Time” in collaboration with “Unemployd.” Unemployd was an “AI-powered social IP platform for NFTs,” also a scam.

The hacker was able to lure the victim to sign seaport signatures/contracts outside Opensea using a fake website to steal the Bored Ape Collection

NFT scams reach unprecedented levels this year

This year has seen a dramatic rise in the number of DeFi and NFT hacking attempts, with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) losing ETH 200 worth of digital assets early this year. However, a range of such cases includes famous Hollywood actor Seth Green.

These incidents are not exclusive to BAYC alone – many other popular ‘blue chip’ NFT collections have experienced similar security issues. Other notable victims include Zeneca, an NFT influencer, and PREMINT – an NFT registration platform- both falling prey to hacks in mid-July. In August, Solana wallet provider Phantom took swift action by introducing a new feature that burns spam sent through scammer’s NFTs, proving themselves to be at the forefront of phishing prevention.

Preventing NFT Scams

As the NFT market soared to over $40 billion in trading volume in 2021, it is no shock that cybercriminals are using fraudulent NFT activities to attack victims.

To prevent NFT scams, it is essential to understand what you are signing so as not to sign random signatures and transactions.

Serpent advised in his thread that NFT holders must always remember to utilize multiple wallets, verify identities, and never sign arbitrary transactions or signatures if they want to protect their assets.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space.

Related News

Hot Stories

Solcial goes live on Solana mainnet
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Infamous Hacker Steals 14 BAYCs worth over 852 ETH ($1.07 million)￼
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Price corrects downward to $0.2638 during bearish movements
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Nigeria set to legalize Bitcoin usage
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD declined to $4.61 following a downward trend
19 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Solcial goes live on Solana mainnet
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Is there another FTX-like crash happening in the form of Ledger?
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 18th Dec: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
18 December, 2022
2 mins read
DCG suspends repayments citing liquidity issues
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Democrats set to return over $1M of SBFs political donations to FTX victims
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here