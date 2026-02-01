Indonesia lifts ban on Grok, allows reopening under strict conditions

Indonesia has announced its intention to lift the ban it placed on the xAI chatbot Grok, allowing it to operate under strict guidance and conditions. The information was made by Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi), which said it has begun processing the conditional restoration of access to the chatbot.

The agency mentioned that the move was undertaken after a commitment from its parent company to improve compliance with domestic regulations. The move follows the decision from the ministry in January to temporarily block access to Grok over concerns about its misuse to generate non-consensual fake pornographic content on the social media platform X.

The platform and the chatbot are both owned by Tesla billionaire CEO Elon Musk.

Indonesia restores temporary access to Grok

In the statement released on Sunday, Alexander Sabar, the Komdigi’s Director General of Digital Space Monitoring, mentioned that the restoration remains conditional and is being implemented as a measured law enforcement step in cyberspace.

He mentioned that the step was taken following a written guideline by X outlining ways to improve its service and prevent its misuse. “We consider this a basis for evaluation, not the end of supervision,” Sabar said.

In a letter addressed to Komdigi Minister Meutya Hafid, the company listed several layered measures it has taken to prevent the misuse of Grok in Indonesia. These measures included improved technical safeguards, restricting access to certain features, tightening internal policies, and enforcement mechanisms.

The company also added that it has activated incident response protocols. Sabar assured the public that his office will continuously verify and assess these safeguards.

In addition, the Director General mentioned that he will also look into the effectiveness of these safeguards in curbing the spread of illegal and explicit content, particularly as part of efforts to protect women and children in the digital space. “The Komdigi Ministry will not hesitate to take corrective action, including reimposing a ban on the AI service, should any inconsistencies or violations be identified,” he stressed.

Countries set to improve monitoring on Grok

Sabar also added that the Indonesian government remains committed to proportional, transparent, and regulation-based supervisory strategies to safeguard public interests in the digital ecosystem. He mentioned that as a registered electronic system provider, X Corp has pledged to cooperate with the government in fulfilling its legal obligations and contributing to the creation of a safe digital environment.

While there is open dialogue, the government has mentioned that the company must fully comply with Indonesian law.

Indonesia is not the only country that has given the nod to Grok to resume operations, with the Philippines giving the platform and its chatbot the go-ahead to resume operations. The development was made possible after the company assured authorities of improved safety measures, leading to the country granting the chatbot temporary access. The government claimed that the platform promised that all content-manipulating features had been disabled from the chatbot.

Aside from removing the features, the company also agreed to be constantly monitored by regulators to ensure full compliance.

“Even after lifting the ban, the CICC will still closely monitor the app to ensure they comply with the rules and regulations in our country,” underscoring caution. The agreement came after the country announced that the chatbot was blocked from operating due to worries of targeted harassment as a result of unscrupulous elements using the chatbot to generate sexualized materials of women and children.

Several countries and the European Union also showed their displeasure at the menace. The EU digital watchdog said at the time that it was seriously looking into the complaints made by residents. “Grok is now offering a ‘spicy mode’ showing explicit sexual content with some output generated with childlike images. This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling. This has no place in Europe,” EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said then.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.