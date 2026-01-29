India’s economic survey 2026 signals strong growth outlook despite global slowdown

India’s Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament on January 29th, 2026. The Economic Survey provides comprehensive data to the public, lawmakers, and markets on how the country’s economy performed in 2025 and how it is expected to perform in 2026.

India’s Economic Survey is an annual report created by the Department of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. It was tabled at India’s Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 2026 Economic Survey is an in-depth assessment of the current state of India’s economy and how experts anticipate it will perform in the new year. It is released ahead of the Union Budget 2026, which is the annual financial outline for how the government plans to generate and spend money in the fiscal year ahead.

India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to the country’s Ministry of Finance. It has maintained this status for the last four years, with an expected GDP growth of 7.4% for the 2026 financial year. This GDP growth is driven by both consumption and investment. The 2026 Economic Survey presents an abundance of positive economic data for the blossoming nation, further establishing its place as a major global economic hotspot.

The 2026 Economic Survey

India’s annual Economic Survey, introduced to the country’s Parliament at the beginning of every year, covers a variety of economic metrics. Some of the most prominent datapoints covered are inflation and monetary policy, GDP growth trends, the country’s fiscal position, and social indicators like employment.

The published report expects that private final consumption expenditure in GDP will rise to 61.5% in 2026. This means that Indian households are one of the driving factors of the country’s economic strength. Roughly two-thirds of India’s entire economy is expected to be powered by consumer spending in the new year. Agriculture and allied services are expected to experience modest growth at 3.1% in 2026. The industrial sector (manufacturing), however, has a much stronger outlook, anticipated to grow by 8.4% in just the first half of the 2026 financial year.

Another one of the strongest sectors for India’s economy in 2026 is the service sector. This includes industries like finance, banking, technology, and hospitality, and is the main driver of growth on the supply side for the Indian economy. The Economic Survey predicts that Gross Value Added (GVA) for services will increase by 9.3% in the first half of the 2026 financial year. In 2025, India’s total exports hit a record $825.3 billion USD, despite global trade uncertainty surrounding the Trump Administration’s tariff policy. This growth is poised to continue gaining momentum into 2026.

A bright future in 2026 for India, a mediocre outlook globally

The Survey highlights that while the outlook for the global economy remains rather bleak in the medium-term, India’s domestic economy is in a strong position.

Inflation in the country has fallen to record low levels, although prices are expected to rise in a non-aggressive and manageable capacity for the population. The Government of India reported a year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 1.33% in December 2025. This is well below the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported global inflation rate of over 4% in 2025, and the annual U.S. inflation rate of 2.7% for the same year.

The Survey also notes that individual households, firms, and banks are all in a healthy position, and consumer spending has remained resilient. Public investment will continue to support this in 2026, as government spending on things like infrastructure will continue to create jobs and keep growth trending upwards.

The country has earned market trust by remaining fiscally disciplined, resulting in lower sovereign bond yields and reduced borrowing costs, which create fiscal stimulus for the people of India. Additionally, India has received substantial credit rating upgrades from established agencies like S&P Ratings and CareEdge Global, further cementing their strong potential for economic growth.

