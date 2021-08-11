TL;DR Breakdown

Regulations against cryptocurrencies have been freshly renewed in India as the national government has taken steps to push a crypto ban in financial services as a protective measure. Although, in these reforms, the tokens created by the government will not be affected, which shows the true intentions of the regulation.

The Economic Times magazine reports that the regulatory authority wants to ban crypto because it believes they are used for illegal transactions. Even the government insists that cryptocurrencies should not be part of its national economic system.

Crypto ban in India is necessary – Authorities

The Minister of Finance in India, Pankaj Chaudhary, believes that the authorities do not believe that crypto is for legal use. Chaudhary insists these cryptos only support illegal acts completed within the national territory.

But the IMC, which is guided by the minister’s authority, advises that the state should push the crypto ban while creating its own private tokens. It is understood that the Indian administration would not have to regulate crypto created by the regime.

The minister also clarifies that organizations in the Asian region could accept the committee’s suggestion. Similarly, these decisions made by the highest bodies of Asia will be seen during the assembly.

India makes conflicting decisions on crypto

India is undecided about cryptocurrencies and the possible crypto ban that could apply. India has severally accused crypto of promoting unlawful activities virtually.

A clear example of the failed crypto ban was the one brought to the fore in March, limiting mining, exploration, and crypto transactions. The government also threatened to imprison enthusiasts who used wallets or extracted Bitcoin with mining. However, these supposed limits were not enforced, and cryptocurrency mining is still practiced in the territory today.

On another occasion, Indian authorities announced that they would use Blockchain technology for a virtual upgrade that would benefit the country. The regime hinted that they would include new plans to regulate crypto as virtual tokens and not as legal currencies.

The crypto ban in India has never been explicit, and this has brought confusion among the inhabitants of the region. However, some retail stores in the country have consistently ignored government announcements about crypto and continue to use them. India has reportedly had an increased adoption of cryptocurrencies of almost 200% so far in 2021.

Indian citizens, who are repeatedly called “gold fans,” went from using the gold to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. India shows the best cryptocurrencies adoption when compared to the countries that surround it. In the words of an Indian investor, cryptocurrencies are more useful than gold because they work for national and international transactions.