Indian authorities bust scammers posing as support technicians in $15M scheme

2 mins read
791223
Indian authorities busts scammers posing as support technicians

1. Indian authorities nab scammers posing as support technicians
2. Busts were in connection to ongoing investigation
  • Indian authorities have arrested scammers posing as support technicians to target victims.
  • The ED says the suspects ran several illegal scam call centers targeting victims from the United States and other countries.
  • Authorities claim that the search operation was connected to an FIR reporting the crime that was filed in 2024.

Indian authorities have busted a call center where scammers posed as support technicians, targeting victims globally. According to reports, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Gurugram Zonal Office apprehended a group of youngsters when it busted the center.

In the report, the Indian authorities mentioned that these scammers are responsible for cheating residents in the United States and other countries out of more than Rs. 130 crore (approximately $15 million) in the past two years.

The operation was carried out at seven different centers in locations between Gurugram and New Delhi, under provisions enshrined in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, pursuant to an ongoing probe into other illegal scam call centers.

Indian authorities nab scammers posing as support technicians

The suspects are accused of running illegal call centers in Noida and Gurugram, pretending to be technical support personnel to deceive their victims, the ED said in its statement. The Indian authorities added that the suspects used devious means to gain access to their victims’ bank accounts, transferring funds to multiple foreign accounts before routing them back into India.

Police mentioned that the criminals have several methods of moving funds, with their operation owning more than 200 bank accounts dedicated to moving money. In addition, they move some of these funds into digital assets to conceal the trail before they are later sold via peer-to-peer transactions, with the funds subsequently deposited into Indian bank accounts in their control.

Investigations have shown that the criminals were able to defraud their victims of more than $15 million from their operations between November 2022 and April 2024.

During the search operations, the Indian authorities stumbled on several incriminating documents and digital records, providing crucial information on the modus operandi of the group. The authorities have confiscated the documents and other materials discovered during the search.

In addition, authorities have also taken statements from key individuals involved in the crime, with an additional 30 bank accounts linked to the criminal enterprise already frozen. Eight luxury cars and numerous luxury watches were also seized from the criminals. The accused also reportedly lived in mansions in high-brow areas, which they purchased with proceeds from their illegal activities. Most of them also acquired assets worth more than Rs. 100 crore ($11.4 million).

Busts were in connection to ongoing investigation

The investigation into the group was initiated after an FIR was filed and registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), IOD, Delhi, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The FIR mentioned that unknown accused persons, in criminal conspiracy with others, had been operating illegal scam centers in New Delhi and connected areas with the intention of defrauding their victims.

The FIR mentioned that the accused persons claimed to be technology support staff, pulling off their scams between 2022 and April 2024.

Cases like this have been rampant over the last few years, with residents in the United States and other countries falling prey. Sometimes, it could be via a malicious ads on the internet, where these bad actors will ask their victims to contact them to repair faulty computers remotely. Other times, it occurs via phishing links, which opens up victims to being hacked.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan