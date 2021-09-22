The current record management system of patients’ medical history lacks many things, especially security and privacy. In addition to that, hospitals go through complex and lengthy methods to provide care coordination and interoperability. Patientory introduces a new enterprise tool named Neith.

What is Neith?

Neith is an enterprise software tool that caters to the needs of healthcare providers and enterprises. Patientory developers built Neith to provide a patient-centered data management system that functions in real-time and synchronizes with the PTOYMatrix network blockchain. Pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies and health providers can benefit tremendously from Neith software tools.

Pharmaceutical Companies

Neith has enjoyed success in a few industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry. Neith enterprise tool enables health providers to gain direct access to population health data and reach out to recruit participants for clinical trials. The Data Marketplace software tool enables pharmaceutical companies to search for relevant medical data and volunteers. Access to medical data is subject to patient approval.

Neith has proved to be successful in clinical trials. Patientory participated in phase 3 of the Moderna vaccine clinical trials. It has completed numerous clinical trials with Moderna and Novavax too. Also, many other active and upcoming clinical trials are lined up, such as Seagen, Avanir, Moderna, and Aclaris.

Insurance Companies & Healthcare Employers

Neith enterprise software tools can help drive meaningful engagement and close gaps between the workforce members within the financial services industry. It improves overall communication and productivity.

Health Providers

Patientory stores every hospital visit, treatment history, and test results on the PTOYMatrix network blockchain. Using the HospitalNet software tool, medical data becomes secure, immutable, and distributed around the globe. Providers are able to view verified medical information from more than 10,000 hospitals.

When large volumes of accurate medical data become available in one place, it is called a ‘Utopia of Productivity.’ Predictive Analytics software tools make this possible. Big data starts analyzing and producing useful patterns and trends. Hospitals and clinics get a complete view of every patient’s past, present, and possible future outcomes. It dramatically reduces diagnosis time and medical costs.

Care Plan Generation software provides comprehensive healthcare plans and recommendations. It utilizes fitness goals, nutritional goals, medical records, and predictive analytics results to generate personalized plans.

Neith opens new doors to health providers and gives access to medical data sets, big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The health management system is transformed from a disease-oriented system to a well-being-centered alternative. PTOYMatrix blockchain is truly the playground for health information exchange and data storage.

Conclusion

All in all, it’s no wonder that Patientory’s enterprise software tool, Neith, has played a critical role in designing, developing, and deploying new technologies and innovations. Through this specialized software, Patientory is bringing a paradigm shift to the regional healthcare space and will significantly impact the global healthcare sector in due time.