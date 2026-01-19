IMF raises growth forecast amid tariff and AI risks

According to a diplomatic Monetary Fund assessment released on Monday, the global economy is expected to grow faster this year than previously anticipated, but rising trade barriers and escalating diplomatic tensions may impede that growth.

According to the organization’s most recent quarterly assessment, the global economy is expected to expand by 3.3% this year, up from its previous projection of 3.1%. The IMF raised its growth projection for the United States in particular from 2.1% to 2.4% for 2026. It did, however, lower its 2027 U.S. projection from 2.1% to 2%.

Trade tensions and AI investment risks

The projections assume that import tariffs and trade restrictions stay at their December levels. That assumption faces immediate challenges, as President Trump announced Saturday plans to impose 10% tariffs on goods from multiple European nations starting Feb. 1, with those rates jumping to 25% by June. The move aims to force Denmark into selling Greenland to the United States.

“There are, of course, risks still on the trade side and broadly geopolitical risks,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, told reporters. “The effects of these would build over time.”

The report highlighted how recent economic strength has depended heavily on one particular factor: massive spending on artificial intelligence technology and related infrastructure. While this investment wave has helped offset damage from higher import taxes, the IMF cautioned that putting so many eggs in one basket creates serious vulnerabilities.

A shift in investor sentiment about AI’s actual capabilities could trigger sharp declines in stock values, starting with technology companies but potentially spreading throughout financial markets and damaging household savings, the organization warned.

The IMF’s analysis suggests U.S. stocks may be roughly half as inflated as they were during the internet bubble that burst in 2001. But there’s a crucial difference: equity values now represent 226% of economic output, far exceeding the 132% ratio from 2001. That means a similar percentage drop in prices today would inflict greater harm on consumer spending and overall growth.

According to the IMF’s calculations, even a “moderate” stock market decline could pull global growth down to 2.9% this year. Central banks should stand ready to quickly lower borrowing costs if that happens, the report advised.

The technology story cuts both ways, though. Successful deployment of new AI tools could push global growth to 3.6% this year and add between 0.1 and 0.8 percentage points to annual expansion over the coming years, depending on how quickly countries adopt the technology and prepare their economies to use it effectively.

The huge wave of business investment happening in America has likely pushed up what economists call the neutral interest rate, the level where monetary policy neither accelerates nor slows growth, the IMF noted. If the technology spending continues, “it may push real neutral interest rates higher-as occurred during the dot-com era-calling for a monetary policy tightening,” the report stated.

Central Bank independence under pressure

The IMF also weighed in on how the Federal Reserve and other central banks should respond to supply disruptions like higher import tariffs. They should lower rates “only with robust evidence of inflation expectations remaining anchored and inflation returning toward target,” it said.

That guidance could intensify existing friction between the Fed and President Trump, who has repeatedly demanded much lower borrowing costs. The Justice Department recently opened a criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, an action he has described as attempted intimidation to force rate cuts.

The organization emphasized that Fed independence, “both legal and operational”, remains essential for economic health.

“It’s really important that they remain independent,” Gourinchas said. “The expectation that they will do what is needed is absolutely critical in bringing inflation down.”

Economists at the IMF warned that political pressure to cut rates in order to reduce government debt payments could prove counterproductive. Weakened confidence in the central bank’s commitment to controlling inflation might actually force the government to pay higher rates on its borrowing, Gourinchas explained.

“If you have less credibility in keeping inflation low, there will be potentially a repricing of government securities, and therefore you would have higher financing costs for the government,” he said.

The report also upgraded growth forecasts for major developing economies. China’s expected expansion for 2026 rose to 4.5% from 4.2%, while India’s projection increased to 6.4% from 6.2%. Both countries are pulling away from other developing nations in a pattern similar to how the U.S. has outpaced fellow advanced economies.

Gourinchas noted that this growing gap between economic performances across different regions presents its own danger to sustained worldwide prosperity.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.