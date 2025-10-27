IBM introduces single‑pane blockchain offering for banks and governments

IBM has launched a single‑pane platform called IBM Digital Asset Haven, built for banks, governments, and large corporations to manage crypto custody, transfers, transaction workflows, and settlement from one place.

According to a press release by IBM on Monday, the platform is built to slot into existing systems so that institutions do not need to rebuild their internal infrastructure to start handling these assets at scale.

The company developed the platform with digital wallet infrastructure company Dfns, which has allegedly created 15 million wallets for over 250 clients. IBM integrated its full‑stack infrastructure and governance frameworks with Dfns’ wallet and key management capabilities.

That pairing is meant to handle both the operational reality of crypto transactions and the layers of control that regulators expect from banks and government institutions, says IBM.

“The alternative is they [companies] build it all themselves or they take piece parts and build it all themselves,” said Tina Tarquinio, chief product officer for the IBM Z and LinuxONE businesses, in an interview. “This is a pretty significant bundle that would really jump-start what they’re doing.”

The IBM Digital Asset Haven has transaction lifecycle controls that apparently automate routing, track movement of assets, and handle settlement across more than 40 public and private blockchains without manually changing between chain‑specific dashboards.

According to IBM, the platform also includes governance and entitlement frameworks. Institutions can define who can initiate a transaction, who must approve it, and when multi‑party authorization is required.

These controls are designed for organizations that already follow internal separation‑of‑duty rules. Instead of creating exceptions for crypto, IBM Digital Asset Haven applies those same controls directly to wallet access and transaction approval.

Integrated services for identity verification, financial crime checks, and yield‑related functions are already wired into the platform. Additional tools can be connected through REST APIs, SDKs, and development toolkits.

IBM expects partners and in‑house developers to build on the platform, rather than forcing pre‑set workflows that do not match how institutions already operate, according to the press release.

Security is centered on IBM’s own infrastructure. The platform supports Multi‑Party Computation (MPC) signing and Hardware Security Module (HSM) signing using IBM Crypto Express 8S hardware inside IBM Z and LinuxONE systems.

For institutions required to use cold storage, the platform includes IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator (IBM OSO), which is meant to store keys offline in environments regulated across multiple jurisdictions. IBM is also offering guidance for quantum‑safe cryptography, preparing institutions for threats that could emerge as quantum computing capabilities grow.

IBM Digital Asset Haven will be offered as SaaS in Q4 2025, with a Hybrid SaaS version for institutions running LinuxONE or IBM Z in the same quarter. An on‑premises deployment is planned for Q2 2026.

