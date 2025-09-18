HYPE breaks new all-time peak, tests higher price range

Hyperliquid established its leading position, pushing the HYPE token to a new all-time peak. HYPE is testing a new price range, after trading just under $60.

Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE rallied to a new all-time peak near $60, on the back of the general market recovery. Hyperliquid remains central to whale positioning, and HYPE is seen as a token with a guaranteed growth arc, due to strong staking incentives.

HYPE peaked at $59.30, on trading volumes above $730M. The token got an immediate boost from a recent BitGo listing, which added liquidity to the market. HYPE is becoming less dependent on its native platform, as it spreads to major exchanges.

Based on whale activity, HYPE is a bit more balanced, with no significant hype. More than 55% of whales hold long positions, though the biggest bets are still short. The leading whale with a $86M short position is the most notable risk-taker on the HYPE market.

According to Nansen analysis, HYPE positions are grouped based on the type of wallets making the bet. Smart money wallets are betting $86M on long positions versus $40M on short positions. Influencer wallets are $47M into long positions and only $22M into short positions. Whales in general are split equally, trading with a more neutral sentiment.

HYPE open interest also recovered close to its all-time peak at over $2.1B. Over $1.52B of the derivative open interest is on the Hyperliquid exchange.

The HYPE token can inspire both spot buying for staking, and derivative bets, due to the price’s general bullish direction.

HYPE sees $70 predictions

HYPE is expected to have another rally, based on a general crypto market. Prediction pairs on Polymarket point to an acceleration to $70 in the short term. The Polymarket position suggests downward moves are highly improbable, based on extremely low trading volumes.

The bets on expansion arrive just days after attempted short positions for HYPE. Whales bet on a short-term rally breakdown, while HYPE showed additional strength in the past day.

HYPE may also drop to attack long positions, as the first level of accumulation is at around $53. Hyperdash data shows whales are positioned with a generally positive outlook that HYPE will keep expanding, without setbacks to a lower range. Based on attacking long positions, HYPE also has a short-term chance of dipping as low as $47.

Will USDH change the trading on Hyperliquid?

The upcoming native stablecoin USDH is raising questions on the way of Hyperliquid trading. Currently, only USDC is accepted as a collateral, from all stablecoins bridged to HyperEVM.

USDC makes up 85% of the stablecoin supply on Hyperliquid, and inflows coincide with the need to take positions or increase collateral. According to Messari analysis, USDC will retain this role, while USDH will not immediately become a collateral asset.

USDH may have other roles in the ecosystem, as HyperEVM prepares for a new wave of native tokens, after a period of point farming.

