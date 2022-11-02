logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Huobi Global announces plan to relocate its headquarters

Huobi Global
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Huobi Global plans to move headquarters to the Caribbeans
  • The company cites good factors for the move
  • The firm changed ownership last month

Huobi Global has released an official statement stating that the company is considering plans to move its headquarters to the Caribbeans. The company had to fight off several rumors about the layoffs of over 200 employees last week. According to the statement, the company is considering making the Dominican Republic the new location of its headquarters.

Huobi Global mulls relocation plans

According to a report released by FT, the company is willing to go all in on the location. Huobi Global stated the adoption of the English language, its friendly stance towards digital assets, and the country’s law system as the factors it considered. Asides from the Dominican Republic, the government, also highlighted Panama and the Bahamas as likely locations.

The report mentioned that they had been meetings between the crypto firm and the PM of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit. Some of the issues discussed included how both entities would enter into a partnership to enable the country ramp up its crypto system.

The company changed ownership in October

Huobi Global presently has its headquarters in Seychelles, with other branches spread across the US, Hong Kong, and Japan. The report by FT claims that the company has plans to transfer about 200 of its total 1600 employees to the new headquarters. The Caribbean has become one of the most sought-after locations, given its openness to new technologies. Some companies that have moved base to the location include FTX, which made the switch last year, Binance, and PrimeBit.

Last month, the control of Huobi Global was won by About Capital Management following the trigger of a buyout deal. After the agreement was signed, there were rumors that some executives with the old management would jump ship. The company was also expected to cut some if its staff. However, a spokesperson of the firm allayed fears while stating that the company was still very much in the green regarding finances. Regardless, he hinted that the company was cutting a few costs due to the biting market situation.

Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE consolidates around $0.13, more slow selling next?
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Price takes upturn to $6.47 after bullish drift
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI gains nominal value as price touches $7.27
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood crypto revenue fell by 12% to $51M in Q3
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA consolidates upwards with a $0.3967 bullish target
03 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Robinhood crypto revenue fell by 12% to $51M in Q3
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase to support two low-cap Solana (SOL) based altcoin projects
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Meta selects Polygon to mint digital collectables on Instagram
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
A new DeFi hack! A $1.26 million exploit hits Solana's Solend
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Vitalik Buterin digs at Elon Musk over Twitter’s $8-blue tick
02 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here