Humain ignites Saudi AI revolution with 6-gigawatt data project

Today, Tareq Amin, the CEO of the Saudi AI company Humain, announced at the Fortune conference in Riyadh that his firm plans to build about 6 gigawatts of data center capacity and launch Humain 1, a next-gen operating system.

Tareq Amin stated that the project aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position in technology and large-scale computing capabilities, highlighting the country’s growing commitment to artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

He emphasized that Humain’s AI operations and other projects will be supported by the data center development, which could establish the business as a major player in the global AI ecosystem.

Humain ushers in the AI agent-driven computing era

Earlier this month, Humain debuted its AI agent-powered computer to lower access prices and promote educational technology.

The Saudi AI company stated that it is creating an ecosystem where tasks are managed directly by intelligent agents, thereby eliminating the need for app-based interactions. Humain 1 OS replaces traditional windows and icons with a natural language interface. It allows AI agents to manage entire processes on behalf of users, exemplifying the company’s agent-first strategy.

On September 25, Humain unveiled Horizon Pro, a professional laptop with AI built on the Snapdragon X Elite platform.

Tareq Amin said the company intends to distribute 500 Horizon devices as part of pilot programs for students to encourage early adoption. He emphasized that a marketplace for AI agents will also be a part of Humain’s ecosystem, suggesting a possible change in the software industry as a whole.

Saudi-Nvidia alliance powers next-gen AI factories

The announcement coincides with a global growth in AI infrastructure. The growing competition for supremacy in AI was highlighted last month when Nvidia and OpenAI announced a $100 billion cooperation to increase AI computer capacity with 10-gigawatt data centers.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC’s Jon Fortt in San Jose, California, that 10 gigawatts is equivalent to approximately 4 to 5 million GPUs. That is “twice as much as last year” and is in line with what Nvidia anticipates shipping overall this year. Huang stated, “This is a giant project,” sitting beside Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI, and Sam Altman, the company’s CEO.

Huang described the partnership as “monumental in size,” highlighting the deep ties that still exist between OpenAI and Nvidia after they helped spark the recent AI boom. Humain’s expansion is in line with Saudi Arabia’s goals to become a regional hub for AI.

On May 13, 2025, Cryptopolitan reported that Nvidia and Humain had inked a deal to establish future AI factories in Saudi Arabia. The report revealed that over the next five years, the Saudi AI company plans to invest in the construction of AI factories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These factories are expected to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts powered by several hundred thousand Nvidia GPUs. The initial deployment phase will utilize an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with Nvidia InfiniBand networking.

Humain said they will implement the NVIDIA OmniverseTM platform as a multi-tenant system to accelerate the new era of physical AI and robotics. The Saudi AI firm will also utilize novel human-AI-led solutions for simulation, optimization, and physical environment operation to implement Nvidia’s Omniverse.

According to Nvidia’s report, the creation of fully integrated digital twins will enable sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy to accelerate the Kingdom’s transition to Industry 4.0, while increasing productivity, sustainability, and safety.

The report claimed that both tech firms will enable industries in Saudi Arabia and around the world to accelerate innovation and digital transformation through the large-scale deployment of sovereign AI models.

