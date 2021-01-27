TL;DR Breakdown

RippleNet registered 15 new customers towards the end of 2020 despite SEC lawsuit.

Garlinghouse revealed plans for global expansion.

The year 2020 was a big year for RippleNet as the company with the most advanced blockchain technology for payments recorded huge growth in RippleNet transactions made in a single year.

The company, based in San Francisco, made an announcement recently underlying how huge an achievement this was considering the fact that the company was involved in the SEC lawsuit filed against them on the 22nd of December. Despite this, RippleNet also registered 15 new customers towards the end of the record-breaking year. Although RippleNet is facing another lawsuit for giving out XRP, the company now has over 12 million users from XRP ledgers and its partners.

RippleNet transaction amounts were unexpected: Brad Garlinghouse

According to the company’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, the company was fortunate to record such huge amounts of transactions in the breakthrough year. In line with the massive RippleNet transactions, the company was also able to hire top talented individuals to its leadership team in every quarter of 2020 to expand its global footprints.

In his official statement, Brad said that 2020 was a great year for RippleNet. He further added that the company made over three million RippleNet transactions which was five times the growth made in 2019. The company’s interest globally remains very strong with new deals for customers increasing. Presently, the company records about 2 new deals weekly across over 40 countries, of which 18 of these deals are for new customers.

2021 will be better for RippleNet transactions

The company is already doing well in just a couple of weeks as it is set to take up a new turn in terms of transactions and opportunities it will present for its users. RippleNet is consistently growing the support team with its group of engineers to ensure that customers get the best service.

The company was fortunate to hire in every quarter of its breakthrough year and RippleNet still remains in a position to keep building and have another fantastic year in terms of RippleNet transactions.