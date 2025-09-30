HSBC chair exit rattles markets and raises stability concerns

Mark Tucker’s planned exit as HSBC chair has sparked fresh market jitters, reigniting questions about the bank’s future direction.

The run-up to Tucker’s exit has been marked by uncertainty, with HSBC scrambling to find a successor. Its search for a suitable replacement kicked off in May, but with Brendan Nelson set to take over on an interim basis from October 1, the bank appears far from finalizing a permanent appointment.

MWM Consulting is assisting HSBC in the search for potential successors

Executives past and present have described the leadership vacuum at HSBC as “highly unusual.” UK regulators, too, have been pushing the bank to settle on a permanent successor, according to insiders. One person even remarked, “You can’t have an interim chair for very long. It’s a stick of dynamite underneath everyone.”

The 2017 appointment of Mark Tucker marked a historic break for HSBC, which had always chosen chairs from within since its founding in 1865. The decision was influenced by non-executive directors seeking to align with the Cadbury Report’s call for independent chairs, according to a person familiar with the lender’s situation.

Tucker made his presence felt at HSBC almost immediately, despite being its first outsider chair and working remotely from New York. His decision to depart sooner than expected and join AIA Group, without naming a successor, however, came as a surprise to his colleagues. One close associate said the decision was out of character for someone who has made succession planning a top priority, having appointed three chief executives in fewer than ten years.

Currently, the lender is working with MWM Consulting, a London headhunting firm, to identify potential successors. The challenge for HSBC is to find a chair who understands Asia, where the bulk of its earnings are generated, but can also operate effectively in Washington’s charged political climate.

The bank has offered little detail about the search so far. In a filing last week, it described the process as “ongoing,” and told the Financial Times it was “underway” and that further news would come later. One person familiar with the search described it as “underwhelming,” noting that recruiters initially presented only a few credible options.

Kevin Sneader and Richard Gnodde of Goldman Sachs were on the shortlist at one point, but are no longer being considered. Zurich Insurance CEO Mario Greco also turned down the offer, according to the Financial Times.

Nonetheless, the bank resumed its search during the summer to find additional candidates. Baroness Shriti Vadera, chair of Prudential and a former Labour minister, gained strong backing internally but declined to take the job.

Two people familiar with the matter said HSBC has also approached Naguib Kheraj, the chair of Petershill Partners, who last week announced plans to quit the London Stock Exchange after its market value fell by a third over the past four years. Should the search fail, insiders believe Ann Godbehere or interim chair Brendan Nelson could step in permanently.

HSBC Asset Management unveiled a private credit strategy

Recently, HSBC Asset Management introduced a new private credit strategy, providing investors with exposure to a portfolio of trade finance assets and leveraging the bank’s existing deal pipeline. The bank said it expects the initiative to offer resilience, providing stable yields amid ongoing changes in global commerce and corporate supply chains.

Vivek Ramachandran, head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC, remarked, “Trade assets represent a growing asset class that institutional investors want access to. This new strategy brings together our global reach, origination strength, and innovation to deliver robust trade finance solutions to clients and economies worldwide.”

The bank also introduced a working capital finance product in May to support American customers dealing with rising import duties.



Not all recent headlines have been positive, though. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, at the end of August, HSBC was fined over $537k by regulators in Hong Kong for disclosure lapses after an investigation by Hong Kong regulators.

According to a joint investigation by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the financial company failed to disclose investment-banking ties with firms listed in Hong Kong in over 4,200 research notes issued between 2013 and 2021. The case, which initially started as a self-report by HSBC, led to a combined probe by the two watchdogs.

