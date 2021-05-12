TL;DR Breakdown

UK residents can now earn free BTC by buying pizza

The history between BTC and Pizzas

Papa John, a leading American Pizza franchise, has announced a new offer for customers in the United Kingdom on how they can receive $14 in Bitcoin for free when they buy pizza.

The firm announced that customers could claim the free bitcoin, along with a discount of about $21 (£15) when they buy pizza worth more than $42. However, the offer lasts until May 16, 2021.

Users also can only claim their reward through the London-based cryptocurrency exchange, Luno.

“To claim the £10 worth of BTC, download the Luno app or sign up at www.luno.com,” per the website terms and conditions. “Create an account and verify your identity. Enter your promo code in the Rewards tab. You receive 10 pounds worth of Bitcoin instantly.”

Papa John’s history with Bitcoin

The American pizza became the first-ever firm that was involved in the real world of trading with BTC. Their history ties back to 2010 when early Bitcoin enthusiast Laszlo Hanyecz infamously paid 10,000 BTC (worth some $550 million at the time of this writing) to a peer who bought him two large Papa John’s pizzas using fiat.

Hanyecz spent over 100,000 BTC on buying pizza from Papa John that yar he disclosed in an interview with Bitcoin Magazine.

“I wanted to do the pizza thing because, to me, it was free pizza,” Hanyecz explained. “I mean, I coded this thing and mined BTC, and I felt like I was winning the internet that day. I got pizza for contributing to an open-source project. Usually, hobbies are a time sink and money sink, and in this case, my hubby bought me dinner.”

Following Hanyecz’s exploits, the crypto community now celebrates “Bitcoin Pizza Day” every year on May 22 as a celebration of this first-ever real-world transaction involving Papa John and Hanyecz.