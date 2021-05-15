A significant number of crypto traders have incurred losses by mistakenly making payments to the wrong wallet address. Recent research by chain analysis suggests that about 20% of all bitcoins are lost beyond redemption through mistake. Behind the glee, glamour, and sweet tales of overnight successes in the crypto world lies a road less traveled of significant losses incurred by making payment to a wrong crypto wallet.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that moment when professionals like w3bst3r.com can help recover bitcoins sent to wrong addresses with rather stringent conditions. Wouldn’t you rather trade through a platform like Aurix with measures to prevent mistakes like sending crypto to a wrong address?

Errors in crypto transactions and Aurix’s way of fixing it

Aurix’s mission is to help usher in an era where cryptocurrency is used in everyday transactions on a scale similar to fiat currency. Aurix’s CEO, Majed Mohsen, understands that the crypto transaction must be made error-free for this noble mission to come to fruition as much as possible. Human nature and its imperfection make everything man does prone to error. The entire Aurix chain ecosystem was built to minimize errors by leveraging technology-driven solutions.

The most common error customers make in crypto transactions is making payments to the wrong address. This error is exacerbated by trading on complex platforms designed for experts with thousands of years of experience in crypto trading. Aurix’s unique solution to this common error is an address checking mechanism that allows payment details to be cross-checked before final payment.

Similar to the error mentioned above is the typographical error. Mistakenly adding an extra zero, for instance, can have dire consequences. The possibility of this happening through Aurix’s crypto exchange platform is near impossible. Anticipating this kind of error and preventing it from the onset inspires the brain behind Aurix to innovate technological-driven solutions to avoid typographical errors through a system of checks that gives ample time for customers to scrutinize their transactions before confirming them.

The relative ease of transacting cryptocurrency on Aurix’s blockchain system

As the famous Chinese Philosopher, Lao Tzu would say, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Majed Mohsen deserves laurels for innovating a simplistic approach to the sophisticated crypto chain ecosystem. To underscore integrity as its core value and protect customers from crypto exchange platforms that hide under technicality to cheat, the entire Aurix chain ecosystem was brilliantly designed to make the crypto transaction as easy as possible.

Aurix friendly user interface is well arranged to prevent clumsiness. Technical terms are made to appear very simple for all users to understand. The search bar is conspicuously placed to avoid difficulties searching for cryptocurrencies that can be traded on the platform.

To bask in the splendidness of the Aurix experience, all customers need to do is download the self-explanatory Aurix app on their desired platform, create an account and enjoy the fastest crypto transaction rate, cashback, and low commission in an atmosphere devoid of irrelevant technicalities.

Aurix’s blockchain system is a product of intensive research by some of the most brilliant minds in the tech space to make crypto transactions extremely easy without compromising security. Strict adherence to security measures ensures that customers’ funds are secure, safe, and autonomous. It also ensures that the global transition to a crypto-based world is achieved.

Conclusion

Because of inherent human fallibility, mistakes are bound to happen in a crypto transaction like everything else. Research suggests that a significant number of people have lost their bitcoins to the dark alleys of honest mistakes. Apart from exercising due diligence, trading on customer-centric platforms like Aurix, minimizes errors like sending crypto to the wrong wallet address, and typographical errors by adopting the latest technology in the crypto space.

The simplicity of the entire friendly Aurix user interface underscores its commitment to an integrity-driven system that allows customers to understand how crypto works without the need of an expert, and prevent questions like, “how to track payment to a wrong crypto wallet” from being asked.