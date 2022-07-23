How To Survive The Stock Market Collapse With PrimeXBT

The US stock market has been in collapse ever since the US Federal Reserve began quantitative tightening and raising interest rates. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq all fell into bear market territory and have added to the ongoing risk that a recession could soon take hold of the economy.

But falling stock prices don’t have to feel like the end of the world and the sky is falling. Even if the economy does suffer a downturn, with PrimeXBT, your portfolio does not have to also. Here is how to survive any impending further decline in the stock market using the award-winning margin trading platform PrimeXBT.

The Fed Puts A Choke Hold On The Stock Market

In January 2022, the stock market put in a new record high but has been in devastating decline ever since. The stock market next set historical decline records before the year’s first half closed. The result was a fall into bear market territory. The correlation with the US stock market even had the side-effect of taking down the entire crypto market with it.

The US Fed’s futile attempts to fight inflation have done nothing to combat rising costs of living and soaring energy prices, but it has taken the momentum out of the stock market. The setback has brought prices of most major stock indices back to early 2021 levels, which are at risk of being breached to new lows.

Build A Recession-Proof Portfolio And Beat Inflation

Sinking stock prices doesn’t always have to be a disaster for your portfolio. Using PrimeXBT leveraged margin trading, users can opt to go short popular US stock indices or wait until the coast is clear and a recovery is underway to go long once again. PrimeXBT also features exposure to stock indices from the rest of the globe, from the DAX and FTSE to the Hang Seng and NIKKEI.

In addition to exposure to stocks, PrimeXBT traders can access commodities, forex currencies, crypto, metals, and more all under the same roof. Taking positions in a mix of highly uncorrelated markets can help any trader protect their capital against recession risk or a stock market decline. The powerful trading tools can even allow any trader to maintain a steady stream of profits even while the market is in decline.

Passive Investing With Covesting Innovations

PrimeXBT isn’t only about going long or short stock market indices, crypto, and other major asset classes. The platform also provides access to many innovative cryptocurrency-based products and services, such as the Covesting copy trading module and yield accounts. These tools are the perfect complement to a well-rounded margin trading portfolio.

Covesting copy trading is a peer-to-peer copy trading community that connects traders who are ranked highly by ROI in a transparent leaderboard with followers who are eager to copy their trades and make a profit while the market is falling. Alternatively, Covesting yield accounts enable completely passive investing through idle crypto asset staking. The tool connects to top DeFi protocols directly from within the PrimeXBT account dashboard, making it the easiest way to access DeFi around.

PrimeXBT is the very best way to protect capital, fight back against inflation, avoid recession-related panic, and survive the ongoing stock market collapse. With the flexibility of leveraged long and short positions on more than 100 different trading instruments and access from anywhere in the world, PrimeXBT offers endless control and customization over a trading or investment portfolio.

Forget the rest of the competition and try the best today, and gain access to all the tools you need to survive the ongoing stock market collapse and crypto winter.