The concept of blockchain was born out of a desire to create something that was decentralized, transparent, immutable, and completely secure. These characteristics are similar to what people look for when they hear the term “social good.”

Therefore, it is no surprise that many organizations are now looking at how they can use this technology to improve themselves while also helping others at the same time.

Cleaning The Oceans

The ocean is a source of life and a sink for the world’s waste, yet its health has taken a turn for the worse.

Overfishing and pollution have decimated marine biodiversity, while climate change threatens to increase the severity of storms, disease, and other impacts. At present rates of progress, an alarming percentage of marine species are at risk of going extinct. Indeed, marine species may go extinct twice as fast as land species, due to the narrow range of temperatures that they can inhabit

The situation is so dire that it has even become an issue in U.S. politics: Since Biden’s inauguration and subsequent executive orders, federal agencies have to curb their overallocation of fossil fuels in favor of renewables and energy efficiency—including reducing America’s dependence on oil by promoting domestic energy production such as wind and solar power.

The move was widely lauded by environmental groups but met with fierce resistance from U.S oil companies and some who claimed it would hurt American jobs.

While some efforts are being made to reduce human impact on the planet at large, not enough is done, and the oceans are often overlooked—and that needs to change if we want this ecosystem to survive into the future as one capable of supporting life as we know it today.

With blockchain projects like Next Earth, NFT enthusiasts can take concrete steps to do just that.

Next Earth is a virtual replica of Earth built on the blockchain. Users can buy and sell plots of virtual land on Earth in support of environmental efforts. In fact, Next Earth recently pioneered the world’s first ITO, or Initial Tile Offering, selling over $1.5 million worth of virtual real estate, 10% of which would be allocated to environmental charities, including The Ocean Cleanup.

The Ocean Cleanup seeks to remove plastic waste from oceans, with sky-high ambitions to remove 90% of floating ocean plastic pollution.

Saving The Forests

The Amazon Rainforest is the most biodiverse place on earth, home to an estimated 3 million species of plants, animals, and insects.

But it’s also being destroyed at an unprecedented rate. Over the past 50 years, 15 to 17% of the Amazon has been deforested. As with much of the climate, there’s a “tipping point” of deforestation, that, when reached, will lead to dire and catastrophic consequences for humanity. When it comes to the rainforest, it’s estimated that when cleared land reaches 25%, there won’t be enough trees cycling moisture, causing the rainforest to degrade into a savanna.

The rainforests are important not only for their biodiversity but because they act as giant carbon sinks. They store about a large percentage of human-produced CO2 emissions and prevent potentially catastrophic global warming by absorbing much more heat than they release into the atmosphere.

The good news is that these forests can be saved – but only if we act now. Just as a portion of Next Earth NFT transactions was allocated to The Ocean Cleanup, an even larger percentage in its recent ITO was donated to Amazon Watch, which serves to protect the Amazon.

Ultimately, blockchain has the potential to do good, and saving the environment is arguably the most important place to start.