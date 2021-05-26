In general, people consider crypto to be accessible only by those who know the technicalities behind crypto. The lack of simplicity in processing the funds, withdrawal of funds, or their deposition makes crypto entirely unusable. Aurix CEO, Majed Mohsen, has simplified this process by developing Aurix.

While there are people who have lost their money over the complexity and non-responsive behaviors of crypto exchanges, Aurix is different. It was built to face the issues that arise while people use crypto. As a result, the crypto investment will become relatively easier and less complex, so that people with no or less experience in crypto can also invest or trade.

Why is easy access to wallets required?

The requirement to easily access wallets is a necessity because crypto traders need their crypto almost immediately. If a trader wants to trade one crypto for another and cannot implement his plans due to the complexity of the platform, he or she would not like to trade in crypto at all. A major reason behind this complexity is the unresponsive build that only works for those who know everything about crypto.

The problem is in the concept of crypto wallet, and the lack of a centralized system that holds the entire exchange platform intact is a necessity. While many exchanges charge fees even during deposition and extraction of funds, a lack of services demotivate users from investing.

In many exchanges, the platform facilitates the user’s request only if a certain amount of their crypto token is bought, and this forced purchase of crypto is another huge drawback that many wallets have.

Easy access to crypto can save a person from a lot of damages due to the volatility of crypto. If a person cannot sell at a particular moment, he or she might lose a lot of money.

Aurix changes the game

Aurix differs from other platforms that also allow the same services. In fact, Aurix CEO Majed Mohsen, introduced Aurix to quarantine the problems and discard them from the entire industry. There are multiple benefits that the Aurix platform provides, which include the ease of accessibility of funds.

Firstl, Aurix Exchange comes under the Aurix Ecosystem; the centralized structure holding the Aurix Chain, Plugins, and Aurix Token. The Aurix Ecosystem helps a person to get access to every service with no hassle.

The Aurix Chain determines the stability and proper functioning of the entire Ecosystem, along with the security of the Exchange. The Chain also helps in the transfer of cashback to the people who have earned it. People will continue receiving their cashback with no hurdle,and with the help of Aurix Chain.

The plugins that support Aurix Exchange are designed with great usability factors. This means that any person with zero knowledge of crypto can use the services of Aurix and get their piece of profit without any damage. A crypto trader can immediately sell his or her crypto without any issue. The design of these plugins is extremely responsive, meaning will immediately follow and execute your command.

Conclusion

Aurix CE,O Majed Mohsen, could clear all the problems that existed in the crypto world.Most times, people who have lost a fortune can gain a lot with the help of Aurix. Aurix offers cashback to all the people that use their services, and this means that Aurix seeks to drive people out of their fear of crypto, and help them understand the functions of the crypto world. The responsive design of plugins is functional everywhere and hence, can be used without any issue.