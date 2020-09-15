If you find yourself in Hong Kong this month, it will be hard for you to not notice a new Bitcoin advertisement campaign. Funded by individual donations of Hong Kong’s BTC community, it will feature several public trams dressed in a special livery.

Starting with three double-decker trams and numerous billboards this campaign aims to raise awareness about the BTC as an agent of change. The Bitcoin Association of Hong Kong, which is behind this campaign, stated their desire to start a conversation about BTC’s potential role in the ever-changing world of finances and economy.

This bitcoin advertisement campaign is not the first of its kind. Less than a month ago Hong Kong-based newspaper the Apple Daily ran their front page a full-page ad for BTC. In the spirit of crypto-ethos, it was an anonymous ad.

That campaign was aiming to emphasize the independent nature of cryptocurrencies.

How will the bitcoin advertisement campaign run

The main feature of this bitcoin advertisement campaign will be messages on public transportation vehicles and billboards. The tram livery will feature quotes from the FCC commissioner T.A.M. Craven and author Stewart Brand, and facts about bitcoin and money in general.

Such messages were picked out for speaking the blunt truths about both bitcoin and money. “Warning: Your Bitcoin [sic] are your responsibility. There will be no bailouts or quantitative easing. You can verify the total supply of Bitcoin with your home computer on the Blockchain.” and “More U.S. Dollars have been printed in 2020 than were in existence in 2009. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin.”

Until October 8, there will be three tram cars dressed in livery with these messages, while for the same duration similarly designed billboards will be located around the city. Probably the most noticeable will be those at the Chater Garden square, which will be up for two weeks in September.

“Be your own bank” urge the organizers

BAHK, the non-profit behind this bitcoin advertisement campaign hopes to spark a conversation about the advantages and flaws of cryptocurrencies in an honest manner. The world we live in is not a perfect place, but we should be able to talk about its imperfection.

This idea is behind the inclusion of quotes from T.A.M. Craven, which can be read as a philosophical opposition to technological advancements.

The world is becoming more and more digital with each passing day, and the global economy with it. And BAHK holds that we must “discuss how Bitcoin fits into a quickly digitizing global economy, the opportunities and dangers of drastic technological advancements and the implications of digital, verifiable scarcity.”

Organizers of this bitcoin advertisement campaign are hoping for a positive reaction from the public. They estimate it will be seen by a decent chunk of more than 200.000 daily commuters in the city. But at the same time, they are staying confident that they will not face any backlash from the local government or the banks for placing these ads.